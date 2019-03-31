Klopp calls for side to 'fight like crazy' after snatching Spurs win

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Liverpool's 'outstanding' support after they nicked a late winner against Tottenham Hotspur in what may prove to be a crucial moment in the Premier League title race.

Spurs' Toby Alderweireld bundled the ball into his own net in the 90th minute to hand the Reds a vital three points and send Anfield into pandemonium.

The visitors had caused Liverpool plenty of problems in the second half and squandered a glorious chance to grab the lead.

But Klopp says he 'doesn't care' how his side win, with the end result all that matters in an immensely competitive title race.

"The crowd was outstanding, incredible atmosphere," the German told Sky Sports. They were really here to push us and at the end, it helped.

"It's a big change, a big improvement. We have to get used to the situation, it's all good. It is only positive. I said to the lads there are 500 ways to win a football game and today was slightly ugly. Who cares in the end? Who cares? That's the situation.

"I was not happy that we concede a goal but maybe we needed it. First half we had chances but second half we could not relax, a little bit too late here. They changed from five to four, and we tried to change the system as well."

'Tough task' ahead against 'the best team in the world'

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League after 32 matches but Manchester City - currently two points behind - have a game in hand.

As such, they are reliant on Pep Guardiola's men to drop points, which they have done only once since the turn of the year if they are to take the title.

Klopp acknowledges the extent of the challenge but is daring to dream.

"We compete with the best team in the world, in Man City, and we play in the competition against one of the best teams in the world in Tottenham! It is a tough task I would say.

"City last year were champions and are still pretty good, look full of greed and desire and whatever else. We have to fight like crazy.

"If at the end of the season we would be first, it must be kind of a fairy tale, miracle, whatever."

No repeat of Merseyside Derby antics

Klopp was more restrained in his response to his side's late winner on this occasion, having been fined for charging onto the pitch when they struck at the death against Everton in December.

He confessed that the goal took him by surprise, but is hoping it will heighten the levels of belief within his squad amid a relentless succession of critical fixtures.

"What can I say? I was relatively calm [after the winning goal] because it was a surprise, that situation. I saw the header and nothing else. Then I saw the players celebrating. I had no clue how the ball went in.

"I am really happy we don't have any breaks now. We compete with one of the, or the, best team in the world for one position and that is really hard."