The Warm Down: From joy to anxiety to ecstasy, Anfield feels it all during Spurs victory

This is how leagues are won. Riding luck, perseverance, rising above setbacks and crucial late winners; virtues that Manchester City know all too well.

Yet it is Liverpool deploying such qualities, and this victory over Tottenham was not only vital in terms of keeping the duel with City going, but also re-energising given the manner in which it arrived.

At times it was not pretty, but then when compared to City even a gracefully galloping gazelle would appear cumbersome.

This was a victory of determination and a never-say-die attitude and no one can claim that Liverpool did not show the grittiness and character to see good fortune come their way.

Liverpool are now top of the Premier League, although City have a game extra to play one would much rather have the points on the board.

However, whether Liverpool have been straining every sinew to just hang on to Pep Guardiola’s marvellous side or are expanding everything they have to get themselves over the line, it is certainly providing a tense, interesting and outright enthralling run-in to the season end.

Anfield atmosphere mirrored Liverpool’s performance

There was little doubt that given the current circumstances, Liverpool had to win this match. A draw would have meant City could afford to lose one of their remaining seven games, and Jurgen Klopp’s side could certainly not afford their rivals such luxury.

It was apparent in the atmosphere at Anfield that tensions were rising, Liverpool faced a tough examination from Spurs and in the opening 15 minutes, they were frequently tested.

Though it was when Andrew Robertson swung in a wonderful ball for Roberto Firmino to head in the hosts’ opener did Anfield throw off the early match nervousness and produce a cacophony of noise in the form of outright joy. The goal may not have been coming but it was so desperately needed. And from there Liverpool pushed on.

Yet as the game grew older and the visitors, mainly through the talented Lucas Moura, began to drive at Liverpool’s defence, anxiety crept in rather quickly amongst the home fans.

The equaliser was a setback, and the threat of a second from Spurs added to the nervousness. Liverpool struggled to deal with it, miss-placed passes were accompanied by miss-timed passes, frustrations increased. But the late winner brought complete ecstasy and in many ways, the previous 90 minutes were forgotten as a win was what was required mandatory.

Wide areas were where Liverpool excelled

Liverpool’s first goal came from a fantastic delivery from the left; Firmino latching on to Robertson’s superb cross. And it was not the first time, or the last, that Robertson would get the better of Kieran Trippier.

To put it simply, Robertson was gifted too much room. At times Tottenham’s back five were so close and tight, that they were playing within the width of their penalty area.

It gave Trent Alexander-Arnold and especially Robertson plenty of room and time to compose themselves and deliver accurate and inviting deliveries. Also when both full-backs were joined by James Milner or Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool were able to outnumber Spurs on either flank.

During the 20 minutes leading to half time, Liverpool exploited this time and again. Whereas as Spurs tried to play centrally and drive forward through the likes of Moura and Moussa Sissoko, Liverpool enjoyed getting the ball out wide, and either charging up the flanks or switching play.

Spurs were more threatening for much of second half

The fact that Spurs left Anfield defeated with their fight to remain in the top-four now truly on, actually hid their rather impressive performance that lay beneath. It was yet another showing from Harry Kane that his game now involves much more than scoring goals but also creating them too.

His lovely lofted ball to pick out Trippier on the opposite side set the visitor’s equaliser in motion. When Moura nipped in and tucked the ball home, his arms were swiftly raised in the direction of Kane whose vision and execution were crucial in the goal.

Moura was Spurs’ standout player and was a constant thorn in Liverpool’s side, he was the player who everyone in Anfield wearing red, including those on the pitch, were fearful of – it surprising therefore when he was substituted with 10 minutes of play left. Tottenham had been growing in ascendancy for much of the second half and was it not for a last-ditch Virgil van Dijk tackle, a Robertson block or an Alisson save, their equaliser would have come sooner.

With Mauricio Pochettino in the stands seeing out his touchline ban, Jesus Perez was Spurs’ voice on the sideline. Though the order to send on Heung-min Son on 70 minutes in place of Davison Sanchez and consequently change formation from 3-4-3 to 4-4-2 came from Pochettino. It did prove inspired, as within seconds they were level.

The visitors did show plenty of the characteristics that have served them well in recent seasons, but again mistakes, particularly at the back, cost them.

Keeper error gives Liverpool victory

As the sense of frustration grew within the final minutes of the 90, a corner-kick was sent in and Mo Salah’s header was spilt by Hugo Lloris and rebounded into the net off Toby Alderwiereld. The ball trickled, moving slowly but still quick enough for anyone to instinctively react.

It felt like a moment frozen in time. For Spurs and Lloris it must have felt like a moment to forget. It was the sixth goal this season that Liverpool have scored following a goalkeeping error.

If this was luck and fortune once again coming the way of Klopp and his team, then due consideration must be given to the determination that Liverpool showed as the match reached its climax.

Klopp was slightly delayed in making his changes and didn’t even get round to making his third but the move to bring off both Jordan Henderson and Milner and set his side up in a 4-2-4 formation with well over 15 minutes to play was bold.

Firmino – goalscorer of the first but lacking his usual strength and control – was sandwiched by Salah, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi, who brought added energy when he came off the bench.

This was a clear signal from Klopp, it was all or nothing. Given the nerves, the tension and even the doubt, by the end, it had turned into unbridled joy and chaotic relief. If Liverpool do manage the impossible then this victory of determination, grittiness and luck will be looked back on with great importance.