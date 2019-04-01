As it happened Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United: Dominant Gunners move into the top three
Arsenal moved ahead of North London rivals Tottenham and into the top three for the first time in over two years.
Arsenal have another goal ruled out this time a lot less obvious as it looks like Lacazette blocked Dubravka from getting a fist to the ball
Lascelles is caught ball watching as Lacazette gets in behind and lobs Dubravka
The closest Newcastle have come in the second half is a shot from Ki on the edge of the box that was never troubling Leno as it curled well wide
Arsenal have slowed the game down during the last few minutes and seem happy to settle for a 1-0 win and don't see Newcastle threatening in the final 15 minutes
Newcastle's first substitution sees ex-Arsenal player Hayden replaced by Ki Sung-Yueng and Ramsey goes off injured and is replaced by Elneny
The first substitution of the night sees Iwobi make way for Aubameyang
Ozil has put in a great performance tonight and has left the Newcastle defence marking shadows at some points tonight
Newcastle looking a lot more threatening already as they are pressing Arsenal a lot higher up the pitch
How on earth has Ritchie cleared that off the line as he heads away Lacazette's goal-bound effort despite falling over the opposite way
Newcastle are struggling to make anything stick upfront at the moment with Rondon not winning enough against Sokratis and Mustafi
Arsenal play some great football down the right but Ozil can't quite get a connection on the ball and it safely arrives in Dubravka's hands
Newcastle create a chance of their own as Rondon bullies Mustafi off the ball and tries to squeeze in at Leno's near post but he pushes it away for a corner
GOAL Arsenal
Ramsey's goal stands this time which can be seen as a rather fortunate one for the Gunners
Arsenal are putting in some dangerous crosses in the opening half an hour which the Magpies have dealt with very well
Newcastle happy to let Arsenal have the ball in front of them and limit the space behind the back five
The away side are getting some joy down the left-hand side through Almiron as Maitland-Niles is not tracking the Paraguayan
Arsenal have the ball in the Newcastle net as Ramsey volleys home at the back post but it's ruled out as Sokratis pulled Lejeune to the ground
Arsenal a little sloppy in possession in midfield allowing Newcastle to push higher up the pitch
A fast-paced start to the game with Arsenal dominating possession and Newcastle looking to play on the counter