As it happened Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United: Dominant Gunners move into the top three&nbsp;
Photo Credit:(GettyImages/Michael Rogan)

Arsenal moved ahead of North London rivals Tottenham and into the top three for the first time in over two years.

Aubameyang made Arsenal seem like a different side when he came onto the pitch as they looked way more dangerous and seemed likely to score everytime he drove forward with the ball
Arsenal move up into third for the first time in over two years and Newcastle won't be too disheartened about that defeat with games against Palace and Southampton now to follow
Full time at the Emirates and Arsenal were deserved winners tonight and Newcastle never threatened all night 
86'

Arsenal have another goal ruled out this time a lot less obvious as it looks like Lacazette blocked Dubravka from getting a fist to the ball

Lascelles didn't know Lacazette was behind him as he let the ball drop over his head
82' GOAL Arsenal double their lead

Lascelles is caught ball watching as Lacazette gets in behind and lobs Dubravka

80'

The closest Newcastle have come in the second half is a shot from Ki on the edge of the box that was never troubling Leno as it curled well wide 

74'

Arsenal have slowed the game down during the last few minutes and seem happy to settle for a 1-0 win and don't see Newcastle threatening in the final 15 minutes

66'

Newcastle's first substitution sees ex-Arsenal player Hayden replaced by Ki Sung-Yueng and Ramsey goes off injured and is replaced by Elneny 

60'

The first substitution of the night sees Iwobi make way for Aubameyang

55'

Ozil has put in a great performance tonight and has left the Newcastle defence marking shadows at some points tonight

50'

Newcastle looking a lot more threatening already as they are pressing Arsenal a lot higher up the pitch 

Arsenal get the game back underway for the second half 
However, as long as it stays 1-0 Newcastle will feel they are still in the game and may be able to steal a point here 
Newcastle have not been able to keep the ball for a period of time and everything keeps coming straight back at the defence
Half time at the Emirates and the Gunners are deserved leaders they have played some great football at times and pinned the Magpies back to their own box for most the game
45' Off the line

How on earth has Ritchie cleared that off the line as he heads away Lacazette's goal-bound effort despite falling over the opposite way


42'

Newcastle are struggling to make anything stick upfront at the moment with Rondon not winning enough against Sokratis and Mustafi

38'

Arsenal play some great football down the right but Ozil can't quite get a connection on the ball and it safely arrives in Dubravka's hands

32'

Newcastle create a chance of their own as Rondon bullies Mustafi off the ball and tries to squeeze in at Leno's near post but he pushes it away for a corner

Lacazette charged into the box but the ball rebounds off both Lascelles and Lejeune before it fell to the Welshman who found the far corner and beyond Dubravka's reach
29' 

GOAL Arsenal

Ramsey's goal stands this time which can be seen as a rather fortunate one for the Gunners

25'

Arsenal are putting in some dangerous crosses in the opening half an hour which the Magpies have dealt with very well

20'

Newcastle happy to let Arsenal have the ball in front of them and limit the space behind the back five 

17'

The away side are getting some joy down the left-hand side through Almiron as Maitland-Niles is not tracking the Paraguayan 

Looking at the replays it was the correct decision as Lejeune would have at least gotten into a position to put off the Arsenal captain
12'

Arsenal have the ball in the Newcastle net as Ramsey volleys home at the back post but it's ruled out as Sokratis pulled Lejeune to the ground

10'

Arsenal a little sloppy in possession in midfield allowing Newcastle to push higher up the pitch

5'

A fast-paced start to the game with Arsenal dominating possession and Newcastle looking to play on the counter 

Kick off at the Emirates as Newcastle get us udnerway 
Aubameyang only makes the bench as the striker had a temperature at the weekend and is not risked whereas Xhaka misses out with a groin injury
Newcastle: Dubravka; Ritchie, Dummett, Lascelles, Lejeune, Yedlin; Almiron, Hayden, Diame, Perez; Rondon
Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Guendouzi; Ozil, Iwobi; Lacazette
Team news from the Emirates is out
At St James' Park, it was Xhaka that got the ball rolling for Arsenal after his stunning free-kick but the away side in the lead
In the reverse fixture, the Gunners ran out 2-1 winners in a game where Arsenal dominated possession and didn't give the Magpies many chances
Arsenal have a number of attacking options that can hurt the Magpies including Aubameyang and Lacazette who have struck up a superb partnership this season
The Magpies will sit deep and look to nullify the space the Gunners have to run in behind their defence and let them play in front of them
Rafa Benitez will have his side organised and mentally ready for a long 90 minutes in which they won't have much of the ball
Whereas the Magpies salvaged a point in the last minute away to Bournemouth as well as winning 3-2 against Everton in their last home game
In their last three games the Gunners have beaten Manchester United and Rennes as well as getting a point against Spurs
Arsenal come into this game off the back of a run of great results which has seen them score 13 goals in five games
Newcastle are enjoying a second half of the season revival since the turn of the year as the Magpies have beaten all the teams around them comfortably as well as being the only side to have beaten Manchester City in 2019
With results going Arsenal's way this weekend the Gunners can move up to third ahead of North London rivals Spurs
Welcome to Vavel's live coverage of tonights match between high flying Arsenal and relegation contenders Newcastle United 
