Toppserien week 2 review: Kolbotn and Stabæk continue to look for first points

Lyn made it two draws from two as they held Arna-Bjørnar as Avaldsnes and LSK played out a similar draw, elsewhere Røa, Klepp and Vålerenga kept their perfect records with wins over Trondheims-Ørn, Stabæk and Kolbotn as Sandviken hit Fart for three.

Already looking like a more composed team than last year, Lyn claimed their second draw of the season after a tough game in Bergen. Managing to keep the hosts at bay throughout the first half, the Oslo team failed to start the second period with the same focus with Karen Oline Sneve forced to pick the ball out of the back of her net seconds after the restart thanks to Milica Mijatović’s arrowed strike from 18-yards. Looking to get their first win on the board following a first week draw, Arna were left wanting, unable to take another of their second half chances, a clean break from Lyn bringing about an equaliser after the hour. Runa Lillegård’s determination enough to see the 18-year-old fend off her markers and slide the ball into the bottom corner for a hard-earned point.

Playing their fourth game in 11 days, LSK surrendered their first points of the campaign away to a resurgent Avaldsnes. In a match that saw far more cards than goals, it was the hosts who took the lead, Dejana Stefanović’s well taken header too much for Cecilie Fiskerstrand to deal with. Although it was the reigning Toppserien champions who saw the majority of the chances and continued to dominate the ball, they looked to be heading back to Oslo emptyhanded until, like last week, they were awarded a penalty in the dying seconds of regulation time. Just as she had against Kolbotn, Guro Reiten stepped up with the clock ticking down and found the back of the net from 12-yards.

Up against the team promoted from the second tier, Sandviken wasted little time in scoring their first goal of the season and getting their first points on the board. More than a handful for Fart to deal with, the visitors look the lead on the half hour through Maria Dybwad Brochmann’s lofted header that dropped just under the bar. One became two just seven minutes later when Kennya Cordner stooped to nod Lene Lauve’s parry back past the goalkeeper and into the waiting net. All but kicking the door down, Sandviken found themselves frustrated by convincing defending from the hosts, the Bergen team finally claiming their third goal late in the day when Cordner volleyed the ball home from six-yards.

Vålerenga kept themselves within the top three with a relaxed performance at the Sofiemyr Stadion. Taking the lead in less than perfect fashion during a scrap when Nora Eide Lie picked up the loose ball and slotted it home, taking care to avoid her felled teammate. The lead only lasted for four minutes however, the visitors back on terms courtesy of Natasha Dowie’s first goal for the club; a looping header that left Aurora Mikalsen rooted. Asking more questions of the hosts after the break, VIF took the lead ten minutes from time when Maruschka Waldus reacted first at a set-piece, hammering the ball home.

Top after the first round of fixtures, the Dynamite Girls kept themselves a nose ahead over Klepp with a win over Ørn. Having claimed the first goal of the week for her chip last time out, Synne Jensen continued to show off her form, giving the hosts the lead half-way through the first half when she curled the ball around Ina Vårhus and into the back of the net.

Given a second bite of the cherry, Rakel Engesvik restored parity 15 minutes later with a low finish to the bottom corner that evaded Kirvil Odden. Knocking at the door, Røa retook the lead on the hour when the ball dropped to Katrine Winnem Jørgensen, the defender able to put it home from two-yards without any fuss.

Having started the season out strongly, the Tractor Girls kept their 100% record as they saw off Stabæk in Bærum. A goal to the good early in the second half thanks to Tameka Butt’s close range finish, the visitors saw the lion’s share of the chances but were often lacking in the finish. Rolling towards the win, Klepp made sure of all three points five minutes from time when Butt was found by Havana Solaun’s square ball, the Australian flicking the ball into the bottom right corner.