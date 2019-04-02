Which way will they go? A look at the enticing league finales across Europe

Will it be Manchester City, or will it be Liverpool? That is the question not only dominating the north-west but the entire country.

This season is proving to be one of the tightest and most competitive Premier League finales in recent years. And one expects that the best is yet to come.

The title along with the final two Champions League spaces along with a possible Europa League place and even a final relegation spot are all up for grabs. The next seven weeks of Premier League action are going to be immense.

Even a division below, the Championship has many avenues still to be discovered. Norwich City have brokered a slight lead at the top but beneath them are Leeds United, Sheffield United and West Brom all within six points.

The tussle for the promotion play-off places realistically includes seven teams but one could add two more into that equation.

However, it is not only England that is experiencing a finale of ifs and buts. Around Europe, there are leagues with multitudes of permutations and plenty of opportunities as well as dangers.

Italy and France both have their pièce de résistance in Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and they lead their leagues by 15 and 20 points respectively.

Bayern and Dortmund fight it out on Saturday

There are few more intriguing title races on the continent than that in Germany. Borussia Dortmund have led for much of the season under new coach Lucien Favre and his dynamic, efficient approach.

Having experienced a wobble after the winter break, which included being eliminated from the Champions League by Tottenham, they dropped to second but now they are on a three-game winning streak and next up are their title rivals Bayern Munich.

Bayern have been far from their best this season and the pressure has certainly been mounting on the shoulders of coach Niko Kovac.

The Bavarian club have lacked cohesion but do not have the quality at their disposal that they did a few years ago; the tie against Liverpool being an example of a tiring Bayern.

Yet they are still within two points of Dortmund but after spending a few weeks at the top relented that spot following a draw to Freiburg and prior to Der Klassiker on Saturday.

It is no exaggeration to say that this weekend’s clash is massive and will play a huge part in determining the destination of the title. Bayern are at home and do have the experience but Dortmund have been the better side this season having only lost twice in the Bundesliga.

Nothing splits Benfica and Porto

If the Bundesliga houses one of the most intriguing title races then the Primera Liga in Portugal is certainly home to the tightest.

Benfica and Porto are level on 66 points and have seven more matches to separate from one another.

Porto have spent a longer time in the top spot (18 weeks) but are currently second on goal difference. Their run to the Champions League quarter-finals does not seem to have hindered their league form, if anything, like Benfica going far in European competition, appears to have spurred them on.

Both teams are fairly youthful, with Porto being a hardworking and economical yet effective side under the excellent guidance of Sergio Concecao, who is surely destined for a bigger job in Europe, quite possibly this summer.

Porto have only conceded 17 goals in the league this season and have the experienced Iker Casillas with much to thank.

Benfica are more entertainers and, despite having parted ways with manager Rui Vitoria in January allowing Bruno Lage promotion from managing Benfica II, they have been remarkably consistent.

Strikers Jonas, Haris Seferovic, Joao Felix and midfielder Rafa Silva all have 10 goals or more in the league.

The two league toppers do not meet each other again this season but, along with their European commitments against Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt, there are games against fourth-placed Braga and Porto finish their campaign at home to rivals Sporting who are third but eight points off the leading duo.

Ajax mount pressure on PSV

Once the encounter between Ajax and PSV on Sunday had ended, the Amsterdam side were only two points behind leaders PSV.

The pair have been in complete unison since match week four with PSV first and Ajax second. However, following Ajax’s victory, there is now a greater feeling that they may catch the current champions by the end of the season.

Sunday was PSV’s first defeat in any competition since early December and, considering their good form, they must be somewhat surprised that Ajax are still on their coattails.

But Erik ten Hag’s Ajax have been impressive themselves having won the hearts of many by becoming the first team to knock Real Madrid out of Europe in over three years on their way to the Champions Leauge quarterfinals.

Ajax have relied on the exuberance of youth with Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong superbly holding in defence and midfield respectively, beyond their years in many ways.

In attack Dusan Tadic, Hakim Ziyech and Kasper Dolberg have been impressive and the spearhead of an Ajax side that have accumulated 91 goals in the Eredivisie.

Ajax have a two-legged tie against Juventus to contend with whilst trying to bridge those final two points to PSV. Although the team from Eindhoven have the schedule on their side, Ajax have the fearlessness of youth and a run of four wins from five in the league to spur them on.

Spain may not have the league up for grabs, but plenty else

Barcelona will win this season’s La Liga title, they are 10 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and, despite not being as exquisite as previous incarnations, they have been virtually unbeatable.

This is mainly thanks to Leo Messi. The fight to get into Europe, though, is definitely something to keep one's eye on.

Getafe and Alaves are not two of the most common clubs associated with Spanish football but they are both currently ahead of Sevilla and Valencia in the search for Champions League football next season.

There are six points between Getafe in fourth and Real Betis in ninth, it is going to be quite a tussle.