The Warm Down: Arsenal top four charge reaches new heights in Newcastle win

If there were mutterings of a power-shift in North London, that was quenched at the Emirates last night.

A professional and confident display from Arsenal has now given them hope of something no-one would've imagined was possible back in January, securing Champions League football for next season.

Arsenal have been on the periphery of the top four for the majority of the season, yet three defeats in six into the new year left Unai Emery with many questions about the squad he had inherited.

However, fortunes have changed in North London. One defeat in nine league games since, alongside the plight of their arch-rivals Tottenham and Manchester United hitting a bump in the road of Ole's wheel, now sees Arsenal in third position.

Their imperious home form is a major factor in their chances of a top-four finish, unbeaten in 16 since an opening day defeat to Manchester City. The 2-0 win over Newcastle United equalled a run of 10 wins in a row set by Arsene Wenger's title-winning team of 1997/98, impressive.

The concern will be away from London, they have five away games left out of their seven fixtures, Arsenal have only won five away games all season and are without a clean sheet on the road. Despite this, they are in a great position without any top-six rivals left to play as they enter the run-in to the season's end.

Arsenal front-line prove patience was key

It wasn't the easiest test for Arsenal coming off an International break, Rafael Benitez had his side set up as a regiment to frustrate the home side.

For large parts of the game this worked, but the array of talent Arsenal posses eventually broke them down enough to win the game, a patient approach proved decisive. The combinations between Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette were at times mesmerising as two of them combined for the opening goal.

Ramsey deftly flicked a pass with his right foot towards the French forward on the edge of the box. Lacazette held it up strongly before the ball deflected back to the Welshman and with his left foot he guided the ball in off the far post.

It seems every week, Arsenal fans realise more and more how much of a miss Ramsey will be. His constant energy and creativity was key in finding the break-through, he also had a goal chalked off inside 15 minutes as Anthony Taylor adjudged Sokratis to have fouled Florian Lejeune at a corner.

Ozil was quietly influencing the game, carrying the ball well with Ramsey, looking to slip-in runners. A passage of one-touch passing on the left wing with Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac and Ozil was a sign of Arsenal clicking into gear, the German nearly connected to Kolasinac's cross for what would've been a stunning goal.

But as ever, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's introduction opened the game up more for Arsenal and his connection with strike partner Lacazette was demonstrated brilliantly. Arsenal are the third-highest scorers in the Premier League, their devilish duo have 30 between them. With the game tensely poised in the latter stages, Aubameyang headed on a pass from Lacazette, which the Frenchman latched onto ahead of a hesitant Jamaal Lascelles and exquisitely lobbed Martin Dubravka to seal the points for Arsenal.

Emery has work to do in the defensive aspects, but his attack is a frightening proposition for any side that's for sure.

Away days to determine Arsenal's top four chances

At the Emirates, Arsenal have looked like a revived force with their showings against top-six rivals improving drastically. Beating Spurs and Chelsea comprehensively and defeating Man United, they also matched Liverpool stride for stride.

But, on their travels it's been a similar issue that Wenger suffered in his sombre farewell season. Arsenal have only one away win in 2019 in all competitions, as their Europa League form has also been sketchy with worrying first-leg losses to BATE Borisov and Rennes.

The injuries in defensive areas have been problematic, Hector Bellerin a key long-term casualty as well as Sokratis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Laurent Koscielny all in and out with knocks. It doesn't seem like Shkodran Mustafi convinces many an Arsenal fan and defensive reinforcements will be needed in the summer.

A midfield combination of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira was flourishing in the first-half of the season, but again due to suspensions and injuries, this was lost. Xhaka has been improving steadily under Emery and will be an important figure to control possession away from home, the presences of Ozil and Ramsey recently is also important and a partnership that needs to be maintained til the end of the season.

A win at Huddersfield Town was Arsenal's only away win in the second-half of the season under their former boss. They beat the newly relegated club in January, but Emery will pray that isn't their solitary away win as well.

Benitez is getting the most out of his side

Newcastle have just one point away to the top six since 2016, so last night could've been seen as a 'free hit' for Benitez's team.

Their five-straight home wins have been the catalyst to lifting themselves away from danger and they are nearly safe, but must keep winning at St James' Park.

Salomon Rondon had the best opening in the first half, out-muscling Sokratis and forcing Bernd Leno to save at his near post, but a square to Ayoze Perez was probably the option that would've been more fruitful in hindsight. Otherwise, it was backs against the wall.

There is no questioning the work-ethic, resolve and determination of this United team. The dark cloud of boardroom disruption and fan protests against the owner haven't disrupted Benitez, who as usual has been a class act throughout.

The trio of Perez, Rondon and record signing Miguel Almiron is one which has shown its promise in recent weeks. Strength, tenacity and skill, it should be one which can score enough goals to maintain Premier League football at St James'.

A trip to Leicester City and hosting Liverpool in the midst of their title charge are tricky, but their remaining fixtures are all against rivals and Fulham on the final day who will most likely be relegated before then.

They were missing the crucial presence of Fabian Schar in their back-three, following the controversy around the head injury he suffered on International duty. His return will be pivotal in maintaining this winning run at home, a run which will be what keeps Newcastle in the Premier League.