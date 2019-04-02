As it happened: Back to the top for City as they comfortably beat Cardiff
Matchday live text commentary blog from Etihad stadium as Manchester City face Cardiff in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports
The first goal was certainly unconventional with De Bruyne managing to shoot from a tight angle and find the only part of the net that Etheridge wasn't protecting. That was in the sixth minute and even earlier City had a clearer chance which Jesus could not take.
There were plenty more opportunities which the hosts spurned but when Sane drove in City's second just before half time, the game was over. Cardiff broke once or twice and even managed a shot on target in the final exchanges, but this was all about City domination and an easy win.
Seven corners, 85 per cent possession, and two goals: a rather comprehensive first half showing from the hosts.
Cardiff have only made one change (and know signs of the under-23's that Warnock hinted at, clearly tongue in cheek). The visitors will surely be hoping that confidence is not too badly damaged prior to some big matches against Burnley and Brighton.
Confusing? Yes, I know - so here's this evening's team news...
Man City XI: Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sane, Jesus
Subs: Muric, Walker, Kompany, Sterling, Gundogan, Bernardo, D Silva
Cardiff XI: Etheridge, Peltier, Morrison, Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, Ralls, Camarasa, Murphy, Hoilett, Niasse
Subs: Murphy, Zahore, Decordova-Reid, Bacuna, Cunningham, Mendez-Laing, Harris
"It [the pressure to win] will not be a problem. We know what we are going to play for. Every single game is a final.
"The main target is to come back top of the league with six games left and after go to live again at Wembley to achieve the one final [the FA Cup] I never played in my life and the oldest trophy ever, and, after, the Champions League. We pass tough moments during the season to live that moment and we are fortunate to do it."
"He [Aguero] didn't train the last two days and cannot play tomorrow. We will see his evolution in the next few days."
"Cardiff, what I saw against Chelsea, is alive. They have incredible spirit. It is not a team that is already done. It is there but we want to be there too."
Neil Warnock:
"We've got to do our best in the game. I doubt any of our squad could get in either two of their first teams."
"They've taken the Premier League to another level. And you're not only putting your wits against the very best - possibly in Europe - but it's the highest odds in a game this season; 40/1 in a two-horse race."
"The bookies say they've never seen betting like it."
The City striker was substituted at his own request away to Fulham and rightly Guardiola is ensuring that Aguero is fit and ready to fire when they travel to Tottenham's new stadium for a Champions League quarter final match next midweek.
The good news for City is that Vincent Kompany is available following nearly a month out with a muscular problem, however, Fabian Delph is still sidelined.
Cardiff full back Jazz Richards, who is yet to start a league game this season, has returned to training following a thigh injury.
Defender Sol Bamba and forward Callum Paterson are both long-term absentees and won't be featuring.
This is a match that appears as much of a formality as the Premier League can offer; having beaten fellow relegation threatened Fulham on Saturday with ample of room to spare, City now face Cardiff who came away from their defeat to Chelsea on Sunday feeling hard done by.
Though it will take more than frustration at their current situation to cause City problems at the Etihad. Neil Warnock will surely set his side up to hang on in there for as long as possible and try not to get the players' confidence too badly effected before crucial away games at Burnley and Brighton.
The visitors will not be expected to take anything away from the Etihad on Wednesday, it's a full-gone conclusion for many but at least those attending will hopefully have some lovely silky City football to enjoy.
I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest instalment of "The Run-in" from east Manchester.
It is a 7:45pm kick-off on Wednesday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.