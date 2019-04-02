Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action with Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on March 16, 2019 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Result Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester United in Premier League 2018/19

Live text commentary of Wolves vs Man United in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT.