Dale Stephens: It will feel more like a home game

Brighton midfielder, Dale Stephens says Wembley will feel more homely as the Seagulls take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Albion will take over 30,000 fans up to the home of English football on Saturday and Stephens feels this could help them: “I think the atmosphere will be different, we will take a lot of fans. It will feel more homely in a way in a respect with over 30,000 fans and it won’t be so much of an away game.

“As being to the stadium before, having felt the surroundings it will probably stand us in good stead.”

How will this rank in Stephens greatest moments in his career so far

The midfielder talked about how Saturday's game will rank in the best moment in his career: “I think the final would be if we manage to get a result this week. But yeah, I have had quite a lot of success since I’ve been at this football club, but it would be right up there the occasion, the stadium and its what you have dreamt about as a young boy, so hopefully we can get the job done.”

Stephens on Manchester City and top six sides

Stephens was asked about if him and his teammates are prepared not to see much of the ball against City: “Perhaps I think that probably the way many teams have set up against a team that is so possession based like they are and they do it so well.

"I think some of our performances have been good when we haven’t had the ball, it allows us to sit in and break quickly and that’s been one of our strengths.”

The midfielder also spoke about how he thinks Brighton are improving against the top six sides:“I think we have improved, certainly performance wise. I think it’s always difficult when you play a top six side, especially away from home.

"We have done well at home, but I think we need to improve that if we want to improve ourselves and improve our position in the league and take that step forward."