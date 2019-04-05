Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Aguero could return for trip to Wembley 

Both Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will have their sights set on the Emirates FA Cup final, as they compete in the first semi-final of the weekend at Wembley on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men will be strong favourites going into the game, although Chris Houghton's side have troubled many big sides in the past and will believe in their chances having reached the final four for the first time since 1983.

Aguero to travel

Despite a catalogue of injuries throughout the season, City are now getting back to full strength as they look to pursue the quadruple.

Ahead of this one, Guardiola has said that starman Sergio Aguero will travel to London as he is "almost fit", meaning we could see some action from the Argentine if need be.

Oleksandr Zinchenko pulled up with an injury in City's win over Cardiff City in the week, leaving the champions of England with a problem at left-back.

Benjamin Mendy has fallen out of favour despite being fit and is unlikely to feature in the capital.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva; B Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Injury-hit underdogs

At this stage of the season almost every club has their injury issues, although the Seagulls will certainly fancy their chances of causing an upset more, should they be able to get players fit in time for the game.

Pascal Gross will miss the trip up to Wembley, although Solly March and Jurgen Locadia will face late fitness tests - a huge boost for Houghton should he get two key players back in time.

Brighton predicted XI: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Bissouma, Stephens, Propper, Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh; Murray.

Houghton well aware of City threat

Since Brighton's promotion back to the Premier League a couple of seasons ago, these two sides have met three times. City triumphant on all occasions, with an aggregate score of 7-1.

Houghton is well aware of the threat that this City side poses, and has admitted that it would be foolish of his side to look to go toe to toe against Guardiola's men.

"At this moment, they are one of the best teams in the world - if not the best - with an array of players that are top players" started Houghton.

"The reason why they are top players is they are not only technically gifted but they're a fit side and they're a very, very motivated side, hence the reason why they are going for all four trophies."

The Brighton boss then finished by saying "I think it's foolish to go toe to toe. I'm certainly not embarrassed to say that you have to be able to try and contain them."

City and Guardiola have been shocked in this competition before, with Wigan Athletic ruining the Blues' chances of a domestic treble in last years competition.

Swansea City also gave City a scare last time out, forcing them to come from two goals down to clinch a victory, proving that this side can be breached if the South-coasters are at their best on the grandest stage of English football.