As it happened: Scintillating Reds return to the Premier League summit with an impressive win against the Saints
Live updates of the Friday night clash between the relegation-threatened Southampton and title-chasers Liverpool.
Sims runs onto the ball in the right channel, tries to cut into the box and Robertson takes him out. It's a definite free-kick, never a penalty because it's two yards outside the box, but it doesn't matter anyway because Firmino powers a header away from inside the box.
He's been exceptional for Liverpool tonight.
Matip unleashes Firmino down the right-hand side who does superbly to make something of very little. The Brazilian waits for the right moment and plays in Henderson who is there to smash his first Liverpool goal since September 2017.
The Englishman has also scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2015 against West Brom.
Liverpool will be returning to the top of the Premier League table.
That's a striker and attacking midfielder for a holding midfielder and defender.
The corner eludes everyone, but is crossed back in, Sims takes too many touches and is tackled, Ward-Prowse tries to power one in but is blocked by Mane and Robertson's header sends Salah away!
He runs up the pitch at electrifying speed, and has Firmino next to him in a two vs three but just waits until the edge of the box before pulling the trigger right as the tackle comes in. It's an exquisite finish.
2-1 Liverpool!
Then James Milner has an effort from outside the box which is also blocked.
The Irishman gives him a hug as he comes off. It now means that Nathan Redmond will play at centre forward now.
Gini Wijnaldum OFF, Jordan Henderson ON
Another stat for you. Southampton have lost 20 points from leading positions this season - the most in the division.
That's before today's game.
50 - Shane Long is the fourth player from the Republic of Ireland to register 50 Premier League goals, along with Robbie Keane (126), Niall Quinn (59) and Damien Duff (54). Clover.
5000 – Shane Long’s strike was the 5000th English top-flight goal Liverpool have conceded, coming almost 125 years after Coombe Hall netted the first ever such goal against the Reds for Blackburn, back in September 1894.
20y 180d - Aged 20 years and 180 days, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the fifth youngest player to reach 50 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League
His cross is on a plate for Shane Long six yards out but he fails to make contact and Van Dijk boots it behind.
Bertrand crosses to the near post, it's headed on and beating both Matip and Van Dijk and somehow Liverpool's defence has been torn apart by one lofted pass, leaving Long stood on his own outside the six-yard box. A touch to set up and a thumped volley into the corner makes it 1-0!
It was the 200th goal Klopp has conceded with Liverpool as manager.
James Ward-Prowse takes the set-piece, but it's headed away. Both teams showing attacking intent so far.
Van Dijk is being booed whenever he gets on the ball. Oh, how they miss him.
Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Targett, Armstrong, Sims, Austin, Gallagher.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Henderson, Shaqiri, Origi.
Southampton are winless in their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L3), failing to score each time.
Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games against Southampton - they've never won four in a row against Saints in their league history.
Southampton have won five of their 10 Premier League games against Liverpool at St Mary's - they've only beaten Everton more often at the ground in the competition (6).
This will be Southampton's first top-flight home game on a Friday since December 1991 (1-1 vs Notts County) with all five of their such games in the Premier League coming away from home (W1 D2 L2).
Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games on a Friday (D1) since a 2-4 loss at Arsenal in April 2004.
Southampton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2016 (a run of four).
Liverpool have conceded just nine goals in 16 away league games this season, the joint-fewest along with Man City. In fact, they've shipped more than once on one occasion on the road this season, in what was their only league defeat so far in 2018-19 (1-2 vs Man City).
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored in all three of his Premier League appearances against Southampton, netting four goals in total.
Mohamed Salah hasn't scored in any of his last eight appearances in all competitions for Liverpool - his longest run without a goal since a run of 10 games with Roma between November 2015 and January 2016.
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp won the only previous meeting between him and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhüttl, with Klopp's Borussia Dortmund beating VfR Aalen 4-1 in a German Cup match in October 2012.
Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in full training but are unlikely to be included yet following lengthy spells on the sidelines.
Gomez hasn't played since a fractured leg at Burnley whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain still hasn't fully recovered from the ankle injury against Roma back in April 2018.
Shane Long and Jannik Vestergaard could return for Southampton after missing last week's win over Brighton with groin problems but both are back in training.
Danny Ings cannot play against his parent club during his loan-move from the Reds while Mario Lemina and Michael Obafemi are still injured.
"We know how tough it is and there are still a lot of points to get, so we have to stay focused," he said. "There is still a long way to go and the sooner we get to 40 points the better."
"I have to say the job he [Ralph Hasenhuttl] is doing there is incredible. He brought young players in, academy players, a pretty brave decision," said Klopp.
"It's a really good side and the analysis was really interesting because it doesn't look like a team that fights to stay in the league.
"The games they lost, they were unlucky rather than playing bad, I would say. I think they are eighth in the form table, last 15 games at least, so that means they are fighting for the league and that gives you good information about the intensity of the game probably."
The Saints are level on points with Burnley and Brighton on 33 and will be fully aware that a win could see Ralph Hasenhuttl and his team begin preparations for next season.
The Reds know that a win will see them go back to the top of the Premier League table with Jurgen Klopp's side currently trailing champions Manchester City - who are in FA Cup semi-final action against Brighton this weekend - by a single point.