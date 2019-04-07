Guardiola: We are happy to be in the final

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola was happy that his side made the final and keep their dreams of the quadruple alive after their 1-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup Semi-Final.

Speaking to ManCity.com Guardiola said: “I am happy to be in the Final. We extend our season by one more week and we are happy for that.

“For the first ten or 15 minutes of the second half, we were worried. After that, no.

“They are dangerous. It was tough. It’s a semi-final; they are incredible defensively; well-organised and we knew that set-pieces were huge for them. We didn’t concede too many – just one dangerous situation.

“We are happy to be in the Final, after winning two titles this season. We are now in the Final of the other and in the other two competitions, we are there.

“It’s almost impossible to win the Quadruple. Surviving is a miracle and it’s nice to be there."

Nobody has done the quadruple so why can we

Guardiola was keen to silence people who were talking about Manchester City winning the quadruple: "My opinion is that nobody has done it so why can we do it? It is almost impossible to achieve everything – that is the truth.

“We are losing players every game with tiredness or injuries but still we will try to do it. It’s incredible what these players have done so far, and we are going to try and win every game until the end.

“Today, we didn’t ‘conserve energy’. If it’s 3-0 or 4-0, then fine – but this was absolutely open until the referee said it was the end."

Guardiola on fitness and injuries

Guardiola gave an update on Sergio Aguero: “He is much, much better. He hasn’t trained but we will see tomorrow about Tuesday (against Tottenham) or Crystal Palace.”

Benjamin Mendy started and impressed Guardiola: “He arrived at the by-line many times and it had been a long time since he played.

“He trained for the last few weeks and started a little (shakily) but in the second half, he was much better.”