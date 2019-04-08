Liverpool vs FC Porto Preview:  Reds welcome a familiar foe seeking revenge 

Liverpool's Champions League love-affair continues on Tuesday night as Jurgen Klopp and his team await a favourable tie against FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Reds knocked out Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the round of 16, and Klopp's team were rewarded with the chance to reunite against the team they humbled 5-0 on aggregate en route to last season's final.

Liverpool's thumping over the Portuguese champions over a year ago will fill the Premier League leaders with confidence despite Sergio Conceicao's side knocking out last season's semi-finalists AS Roma in the last round and the Dragons are still a force to be reckoned with.

A semi-final against either Manchester United or Barcelona awaits the victors, and Liverpool will be hoping to go one better than last season's final disappointment against 13-time holders Real Madrid.

Progression into Europe's last-four could pose either the first ever Champions League bout with the Reds most fierce rivals United or potentially raise the prospect of a reunion with former Liverpool duo Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool also currently sit at the summit of England's top-flight by two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who have a match in hand, with attention turning away from the Red's current illustrious title credentials as the Reds look to make it back-to-back semi-final appearances in the competition for the first time since 2008.

It will undoubtedly prove a sturdy test for last season's runners-up in the Champions League despite the fact that Porto have failed to win any of their last 12 away knockout games in the Champions League - losing eight - since a 1-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna back in May 2004.

Team News

Liverpool will be without suspended left-back Andy Robertson against Porto after the Scottish captain picked up a late booking in the 3-1 victory at the Allianz Arena.

Midfielder and vice-captain James Milner is expected to deputise in the full-back role although Alberto Moreno is another option for Klopp, the Spaniard has not featured since early January.

Adam Lallana is a doubt with a minor muscle injury which forced him to miss Friday's win against his former club Southampton.

Porto have problems of their own, with injuries and suspensions leaving them with only 16 available outfield players for the trip to Merseyside on Tuesday.

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe is suspended, while club-captain Hector Herrera was booked in the 3-1 victory at home to Roma meaning he too is banned for the first leg.

Left-back Alex Telles faces a fitness test after complaining about bursitis in his right hip and will be assessed before the match.

Klopp: Liverpool "on fire"

Following Liverpool's German manager's Monday afternoon press conference, Klopp warned Porto that Liverpool are "on fire" and are not feeling the pressure of potentially having to win all of their remaining matches this season if they are to win a first league crown since 1990 and avenge last campaign's European final heartache.

When it was put to Klopp they may need to win all of the matches they still have to play this campaign, he said: "To be in the situation we are, we had to pretty much win all the games. We are used, this season, to this situation.

"It's such a good time, you can feel it in this moment. We are in two big competitions, but we have to use this situation. We have not finished our development. We want to write a few proper things on the pages of this season.

"We're on fire to be honest; in training you can see it. We are really in a good way."

If Liverpool are to continue firing on all cylinder then they will undoubtedly be looking to their talisman Mohamed Salah for inspiration after the Egyptian ended his eight-game goal-drought by scoring his 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool against Southampton on Friday.

Klopp believes the Reds top-scorer with 21 goals in all competitions has found his confidence again, adding: "The late Tottenham goal really helped. I know it was an own goal but it was forced by Mo.

"For me the best way to describe this situation is the big chance he had in [Bayern] Munich. Everything was perfect and then in the last second [Niklas] Sule comes along from behind.

"He was so close in so many moments so nobody was concerned."

The Reds boss also confirmed that Joe Gomez is unlikely to play at Anfield on Tuesday, despite returning to training after the broken leg he suffered in December.