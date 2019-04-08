As it happened: West Ham suffer defeat in a close game against Chelsea
Follow live from the Stamford Bridge where Chelsea FC host London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League. Kick-off 20:00 BST.
Chelsea FC: KEPA; AZPILICUETA (C), RUDIGER, LUIZ, EMERSON; JORGINHO, KANTE, LOFTUS-CHEEK; HUDSON-ODOI, HIGUAIN, HAZARD.
West Ham: FABIANSKI; FREDERICKS, OGBONNA, BALBUENA, CRESSWELL; RICE, NOBLE (C), LANZINI; ANDERSON, ARNAUTOVIC, HERNANDEZ.
SCORE: 1-0, MIN. 25, HAZARD. 2-0, MIN. 90, HAZARD.
Goodbye
Stay tuned for the post-match coverage here on VAVEL.
Full Time Analysis
That game was a typical tale of two halves. First one dominated by Chelsea, second one mostly dominated by West Ham.
Unfortunately for the Hammers, both ended up with Eden Hazard scoring.
Chelsea were predominantly the better side throughout the whole course of the game dealing well with West Ham' attacks and creating loads of chances themselves, not only through Hazard but also by Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Higuain, Loftus-Cheek and later on Pedro and Barkley. The Blues were very dangerous in every aspect of the game, which was too much for the Hammers as their shaky defensive line couldn't deal with them at times.
West Ham wasted the first half by wanting to play Hernandez, who offers nothing in build-up play which was very much needed to break down Sarri's 4-3-3 system. Unfortunately for them, Michail Antonio, who was meant to start on the right wing, got injured earlier on today during a training session which forced Manuel Pellegrini into a late change, which affected Hammers' play. Also Samir Nasri who everyone expected to come on tweaked his calf muscle during the half-time warm-up, so we've not seen all three changes being used by Pellegrini today. Just typical West Ham luck.
End-to-end game that was won by the better team challenging for Champions League spot and left Irons moving away and away from TOP 10, and a massive boost of cash to spend in the summer.
Full Time: Chelsea FC 2-0 West Ham United
And that's it. Magical Hazard separated both sides as individual errors helped him with releasing his spells.
Poor afternoon from West Ham's defenders bar Fabian Balbuena. Looked solid as ever.
Chelsea jumped into TOP 3, West Ham are 4 points away from TOP 10.
90' Chelsea FC 2-0 West Ham United
GOAL!
Brace from Hazard. This time he scored with a simple half volley after Cresswell left him his man again.
Poor display from the Scouse left-back.
86' Chelsea FC substitution
Third and last substitution for the hosts as Hudson-Odoi is being replaced by Pedro.
Youngster very impressive today, yet again.
85' Chelsea FC yellow card
Kepa penalised for time-wasting. Deservedly so.
83' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
CHANCE!
Inch perfect cross from Snodgrass found Arnautovic who's header was blocked by Emerson's last ditch effort.
Half of the stadium thoughts that was in, including myself.
79' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
CHANCE!
Hazard runs through West Ham's midfield (again), lays it off to Hudson-Odoi whose cross is just to powerful for Ross Barkley at the far post.
76' Chelsea FC substitution
Another substitution for the Blues as the long-term West Ham target Olivier Giroud replaces Gonzalo Higuain.
Good, but a very unproductive shift from the Argentinian.
70' Chelsea FC and West Ham United substitutions
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been replaced by Ross Barkley following a standing ovation and a lot of boos aimed at Maurizio Sarri.
Pedro Obiang has replaced the captain Mark Noble for the Hammers.
63' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
CHANCE!
Anderson's chip into the box towards Arnautovic was cut out by Rudiger but his header fallen straight to Cresswell, whose volley went just wide off the post.
Hammers are coming closer, and closer with every another chance.
60' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
After a bit of end-to-end play with both teams coming fairly close to scoring, the games has been stopped for a bit as Eden Hazard is down.
Don't worry Chelsea fans, he got a ball smashed into his stomach by Fredericks. Nothing serious, and the play is back on.
55' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
BIG CHANCE!
Diagonal pass from Anderson put Arnautovic through who cut the ball back to Lanzini but the Argentine's shot has been stopped by a wonderful save from Kepa.
Best chance of the game for the Hammers so far.
Second Half kick-off
And the second half is about to start with only one change during the break.
More goals coming? Hopefully one of them being for West Ham.
45' West Ham United substitution
Very ineffective today Javier Hernandez has been replaced by Robert Snodgrass.
Arnautovic back up top, Snodgrass goes to right wing. Maybe now the Hammers start being more of a threat.
Half Time Analysis
The game looks just like it was predicted to look. Chelsea in complete domination over hopeless West Ham that are trying to defend for their lives. They managed to do it very well, only to be penalized for playing against Hazard's world class ability.
Highlight of West Ham's game was definitely that corner kick because nothing more happened for them. Unfortunately for the Hammers, you can clearly see the lack of Antonio with Arnautovic being pushed out wide instead.
Although the Austrian isn't doing a bad job, Hernandez, who started up top instead, is utterly useless.
Eden Hazard is pulling all the strings today.
Half Time: Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
Both teams are off, followed by the team of officials.
Only a spectacular goal from Hazard separates the sides, but in reality it should've been more. Maurizio Sarri will hope that the wasted chances won't backfire in the second half.
43' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
BLOCK!
A cross came from the right towards Higuain who chested the ball to set himself up for a volley, but his effort was blocked by Ryan Fredericks, who's not having the best of games.
41' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
SAVE!
Fabianski brilliantly denies Hudson-Odoi's high effort with an acrobatic save.
36' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
Rare chance for West Ham!
Frederick's forward run resulted in a corner from which the Hammers tried getting out of, but didn't, as both corner and two crosses from Cresswell didn't find anyone, and Anderson's shot was blocked.
27' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
POST!
If Madrid wants him, they need to move in quick.
Another stunning piece of play from Hazard found Higuain, but the Argentine loanee struck the outside of the post from a tough angle.
25' Chelsea FC 1-0 West Ham United
GOAL!
Sensational solo run by Eden Hazard left both West Ham and myself baffled.
You can't stop that. Pure world class.
22' Chelsea FC 0-0 West Ham United
CHANCE!
Azpilicueta gets the best of Aaron Cresswell and runs through West Ham's right side of defence, only to be stopped at the last second by Fabian Balbuena.
16' Chelsea FC 0-0 West Ham United
CHANCE!
A well worked passing move fell to N'golo Kante who's set himself up with a beautiful touch and let one fly with his left foot, but it was just too high to threaten Fabianski.
11' West Ham United yellow card
Well Eden Hazard just made me eat my own words.
Beautiful run from the winger forced Ogbonna to take one for the team just before the edge of the area.
From the following free kick, Emerson shot high and wide off the target.
10' Chelsea FC 0-0 West Ham United
A hectic start to the game has seen both team struggle to break eachother's defensive lines.
It can only get better, can't it?
5' Chelsea FC 0-0 West Ham United
And we have our first bit of action as Chicharito turns away from Kante who carelessly goes through the Mexican's back and gives away a foul in West Ham's own half.
First half underway
And we're OFF!
West Ham gets us underway in their home claret strip, while Chelsea are also using their home, blue kit.
Almost ready for kick-off
Chris Kavanagh, the today's referee, leads out both teams onto the pitch. The atmosphere is clearly heating up with both sets of fans becoming louder and louder with every second.
More team news...
And we have a confirmation of the lineups. Fortunately I've not decided to bet on West Ham's one because I'd lost all my money.
4-2-3-1, Felipe Anderson on the left, Lanzini in the middle, Arnautovic on the right with Chicharito up top as a lone striker.
At least my Chelsea's predicted lineup was correct, with Sarri fielding a 4-3-3 with CHO on the right, Hazard on the left and Higuain in the middle.
Talking team news
There's been a few changes to each side with most of them in West Ham's lineup.
Mark Noble, Felipe Anderson, Fabian Balbuena and Ryan Fredericks are all back in the starting lineup after coming back from injuries with Manuel Pellegrini deservedly dropping Issa Diop, Pedro Obiang, Pablo Zabaleta and Robert Snodgrass for a bunch of very poor perfomances. Also, Javier Hernandez is back in the XI, this time partnered with Marko Arnautovic for whom the Mexican has been recently being subbed on.
Although I can't say for sure what formation has Pellegrini gone with, my guess would either be a classic 4-4-2 or a 4-3-1-2 with Felipe Anderson playing as an attacking midfielder.
On the other hand Maurizio Sarri has rested a few players for their Thursday's UEFA Europa League game against Slavia Prague.
Emerson and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are in for Marcos Alonso and Ross Barkley. Callum Hudson-Odoi has been given his second senior start for the club after his impressive display last week against Cardiff.
Their lineup looks like a 4-3-3 which has been a constant look under Sarri's reign.
Team news
So there are the team news...
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta (C), Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek; Hudson-Odoi, Higuain, Hazard.
Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Pedro, Giroud.
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell; Rice, Noble (C), Lanzini; Felipe Anderson, Arnautovic, Hernandez.
Subs: Adrian, Masuaku, Diop, Obiang, Nasri, Snodgrasss, Lucas.
Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back before kick-off to provide you with more updates from the Bridge, including team news from 19:00 BST.
Form in favour of the Blues
Despite the fact that Manuel Pellegrini's side managed to stop their today's opponents from scoring in a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium in September, their current form, as well as their away form leaves a lot to be desired.
The Hammers are looking to continue their inconsistent run of form (LWLWL) with a third win in six and first away win since boxing day (LLDLLL), meanwhile the hosts, Chelsea, will push for a third win in a row (WWLDW) to jump into third.
Predicted XI's
Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Hudson-Odoi, Higuain, Hazard.
West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell; Noble, Rice, Lanzini; Nasri, Arnautovic, Anderson.
Hammers' injury boosts and worries
After being hit with a bad luck of injuries, it seems like all starts going back on track for West Ham.
Ryan Fredericks, Samir Nasri and Felipe Anderson are all back and available for selection following their knocks suffered before and during the international break.
Fabian Balbuena is also deemed to start after being out for more than three months with an knee injury.
And with Jack Wilshere's latest injury-free comeback in the club's U23 game, Hammers' injury list has been narrowed down to Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko, Andy Carroll (who seems like already played his last game for the club) and Michail Antonio who's reportedly suffered a dead leg on today's training, therefore he won't be available to play.
Rice returns
Declan Rice, who has been a key figure to West Ham's season was on the Blues' books, before joining the Hammers' "Academy of Football" at the age of 14.
It'll be the young English international only second appearance at the Stamford Bridge, as he's also played 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw last season, but in a completely different role than today - as a centre back.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score commentary of Chelsea FC vs West Ham United in the sides second fixture of the season. I'm Alan Rzepa and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Stamford Bridge.