Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City as it happened: Son's late strike gives Lilywhites edge going into the second-leg 

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Follow live as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to the new White Hart Lane in the Champions League quarter-final. Kick-off 20:00 BST.

Man of the Match
All Spurs players put in a shift tonight. No real standout performers, however, a really good team effort in which everyone did their job.

My Man of the Match is edged by Son, due to his high work rate all night, as well as scoring the winning goal.

Full-time: Spurs 1-0 City
Huge victory for Spurs!

The Lilywhites will take the lead to the Etihad next week, without having conceded an away goal - as good as any Spurs fan could've hoped for before the game!

90+6'
Lloris punches de Bruyne's free-kick straight up into the air before Fernandinho heads over.
90+4'
De Bruyne whips a low cross into the near post, although Lloris gathers the ball well as City throw men into the box. 
90'
There will be six additional minutes.

City with all the ball at this stage, but Spurs holding them out. 

Pochettino's men will really fancy their chances at the Etihad next week should the score remain like this. 

89'
Double change for City. De Bruyne and Sane replace Mahrez and Silva. 

Too little too late for the competition favourites?

86'
A final change for the Lilywhites. Llorente returns from injury to replace Alli.
81'
Change for Spurs. Wanyama replaces Winks. 
78' GOAL! Spurs take the lead!
Eriksen plays a ball outwide to Son, who beats Delph and brilliantly cuts inside before firing through Ederson!

Incredible scenes at the new White Hart Lane!

74'
The crowd has quietened as the visitors start to dominate possession and the game - looking the more likely for a later winner. 
71'
A first change for City. Jesus replaces Aguero.
67'
Game again slowing down into a slower rhythm, both sides perhaps happy they haven't conceded for different reasons and looking to keep it that way.
62'
Ederson hasn't recovered fully from his earlier injury and is still limping. Guardiola now needs to decide whether to risk him further. 
59'
Lucas straight away picks up the ball and drives at the heart of the Citizens defence.

Mahrez fouls the Brazilian from behind, taking one for the team with a booking.

58'
Lucas Moura comes on to replace Kane. 
55'
Kane limps off following a challenge on his ankle from Delph. A huge blow for Spurs.
53'
Ederson comes from deep to brilliantly collect a cross, before colliding with his own man and hitting the ground in a heap.

A sore one, but he should be alright to continue. 

50'
Spurs break and Kane plays a ball through to Son, albeit from a tight angle. Spurs' number seven fires goalwards although an easy save for Ederson.
47'
The first chance of the half as Aguero plays the ball out to Sterling, who fires with his left foot at Lloris before Vertonghen clears the danger. 
46'
We're back underway!
Half-time: Spurs 1-0 City
City with the best chance from the penalty spot, although Spurs have created the most chances thus far. Could easily go either way. 
45'
There will be two additional minutes.
43'
The resulting free-kick is fizzed low into the box, however, held well be Ederson. 
42'
Sterling brings Son down off the ball. Spotted by the referee who gives a free-kick in a dangerous position. 
39'
Aguero tries his luck from 30 yards, although comes nowhere near troubling Lloris - City poor since the Argentine's penalty miss.
34'
Despite City having the majority of the possession, it's Spurs that are creating the best chances.

Trippier whips a ball in towards Kane who is just unable to rise to it and direct the ball goalwards. 

28'
Another chance for Spurs as they're awarded a free-kick outwide.

The delivery is poor and straight into the wall by Eriksen, before falling out to Winks who fires over from the edge of the area. 

25'
Kane's effort from close range is saved by Ederson!

The referee had played the Lilywhites an advantage following a foul on Alli - great play from Ederson, Kane and the officials!

22'
Possession shared thus far, both teams struggling to shift the ball forward - two very organised midfields. 
13' Lloris denies Aguero!
A poor penalty from Aguero is saved by Lloris! Huge early drama. 
12' Kuipers points to the spot!
Early penalty for City. Rose is booked for the handball. 
11'
Referee Bjorn Kuipers goes to check the VAR due to a potential handball against Rose. Nervous times for the Lilywhites.
8'
First big chance of the night as Sissoko bursts down the left, cuts the ball back to Alli who volley's over the bar.

An even start. 

7'
Mahrez beats Rose down City's right, crosses in the ball which flicks off the England full-back for the first corner of the game.
4'
Both sides starting at a slow pace, looking to get a foot on the ball. Perhaps suits City more as they look to quieten down the crowd.
1'
We're underway in North London!
Teams are in the tunnel
The teams are in the tunnel and we're almost ready for kick-off!
Strong Spurs attack
In the first game at the new White Hart Lane last week, Son opened the scoring, placing himself in Spurs' history books forever.

This week he has said that teams facing the Lilywhites should be 'scared'.

The Korean starts in a strong attacking lineup along with Kane, Alli and Eriksen. 

Bernardo misses out
One of City's star men, Bernardo, hasn't been included in tonight's squad, perhaps meaning he's picked up a late injury keeping him out of the game.
Walker and Aguero both start
Perhaps the biggest team news is regarding the Citizens, as Aguero returns to the starting XI after missing the Blues' last two, whilst Walker has recovered from a knock in time to start against his former club.

Huge boost for the competition favourites!

Team news is in!
Spurs XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (C), Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero

Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back with more build-up to this highly anticipated match-up closer to kick-off, starting with team news from 19:00 BST. 
Predicted XI's
Spurs predicted XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen; Son, Kane.​

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, D. Silva, de Bruyne; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Team news
The home side will remain without Eric Dier and Erik Lamela through injury, although Fernando Llorente could return and will be in contention to play a part.

Serge Aurier has returned to training but will not play a part after picking up an injury whilst on international duty. 

Sergio Aguero is set to make his comeback after missing the previous two games through injury.

Kyle Walker should also feature against his former side, despite being substituted due to injury at Wembley on Saturday. 

Guardiola worried over lack of rest?
When fighting on all fronts late on in the season, it is inevitable that the fixtures will start to pile up.

This is something that Guardiola seemed to be worried about ahead of this tie.

"I don't know how fresh we are in our legs and in our minds," said Guardiola.  "In the FA Cup we could have been better."

He went on further to discuss how the new stadium could play a part. 

"The stadium is what it is, the supporters support the team more than ever in the Champions League.

"It's up to us how we handle it. We have to know how to handle the situations, if we don't that's because we are not prepared to go through,"  he added. 

Pochettino plays up City's chances of quad
Both Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola addressed the press ahead of this huge encounter.

Pochettino started off by talking up City's chances of winning the quadruple.

"If one team is capable of winning everything it is Manchester City today," started the Argentine. "I think they know and he [Guardiola] knows that we are brave playing football, going forward, being aggressive and trying to be protagonists."

He went on further to talk about his own team's gameplan. "We are going to be aggressive and try to play and beat them."

 

All English quarter-final
With all four English teams progressing to the last eight of the competition, it meant that it was likely there would be an all English tie drawn out.

Spurs have gone as far as the quarter-finals once before, where they were convincingly beaten by Real Madrid back in 2011.

City reached this stage last year, however, also suffered defeat to another English side - Liverpool.

Both will be hoping for a better outcome this time around.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live score commentary as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to the new White Hart Lane for the first leg of their quarter-final tie. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds. 
