Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City as it happened: Son's late strike gives Lilywhites edge going into the second-leg
Follow live as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to the new White Hart Lane in the Champions League quarter-final. Kick-off 20:00 BST.
My Man of the Match is edged by Son, due to his high work rate all night, as well as scoring the winning goal.
The Lilywhites will take the lead to the Etihad next week, without having conceded an away goal - as good as any Spurs fan could've hoped for before the game!
City with all the ball at this stage, but Spurs holding them out.
Pochettino's men will really fancy their chances at the Etihad next week should the score remain like this.
Too little too late for the competition favourites?
Incredible scenes at the new White Hart Lane!
Mahrez fouls the Brazilian from behind, taking one for the team with a booking.
A sore one, but he should be alright to continue.
Trippier whips a ball in towards Kane who is just unable to rise to it and direct the ball goalwards.
The delivery is poor and straight into the wall by Eriksen, before falling out to Winks who fires over from the edge of the area.
The referee had played the Lilywhites an advantage following a foul on Alli - great play from Ederson, Kane and the officials!
An even start.
This week he has said that teams facing the Lilywhites should be 'scared'.
The Korean starts in a strong attacking lineup along with Kane, Alli and Eriksen.
Huge boost for the competition favourites!
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva (C), Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, D. Silva, de Bruyne; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling.
Serge Aurier has returned to training but will not play a part after picking up an injury whilst on international duty.
Sergio Aguero is set to make his comeback after missing the previous two games through injury.
Kyle Walker should also feature against his former side, despite being substituted due to injury at Wembley on Saturday.
This is something that Guardiola seemed to be worried about ahead of this tie.
"I don't know how fresh we are in our legs and in our minds," said Guardiola. "In the FA Cup we could have been better."
He went on further to discuss how the new stadium could play a part.
"The stadium is what it is, the supporters support the team more than ever in the Champions League.
"It's up to us how we handle it. We have to know how to handle the situations, if we don't that's because we are not prepared to go through," he added.
Pochettino started off by talking up City's chances of winning the quadruple.
"If one team is capable of winning everything it is Manchester City today," started the Argentine. "I think they know and he [Guardiola] knows that we are brave playing football, going forward, being aggressive and trying to be protagonists."
He went on further to talk about his own team's gameplan. "We are going to be aggressive and try to play and beat them."
Spurs have gone as far as the quarter-finals once before, where they were convincingly beaten by Real Madrid back in 2011.
City reached this stage last year, however, also suffered defeat to another English side - Liverpool.
Both will be hoping for a better outcome this time around.