Leicester City 0-1 Newcastle United: Resolute Magpies all but confirm Premier League safety

Newcastle United put in a disciplined display away to Leicester City as Ayoze Perez's header sealed all three points.

Newcastle took a deserved lead through a Perez header after 32 minutes.

The story of the game

Leicester dominated the early possession but Newcastle came closest in the early exchanges.

Salomon Rondon's free-kick smacked off the crossbar from 25-yards out which had left Kasper Schmeichel nowhere near the number nines effort.

Matt Ritchie swung in an inviting cross to the front post where Perez got in front of Wes Morgan to head across goal and into the far corner.

It was a well-worked goal by the away side that started with Miguel Almiron running at the Leicester defence which left Ritchie unmarked out wide.

The away side should have doubled their lead after 53 minutes but Perez took on the shot instead of leaving it for Almiron who was in a much better position to score than the Spaniard.

The Magpies had a chance to put the game to bed after Perez did brilliant to get past Ben Chilwell but Schmeichel made a smart save to keep his side in the game.

Leicester's first chance of the second half should have been the equaliser as Jamie Vardy was one-on-one with Martin Dubravka, but the Foxes' top scorer blazed over the bar from five-yards out.

Takeaways

Perez turns up in another big game

In a game that if Newcastle won they would all but guarantee their place in the Premier League for next season.

Just like Perez has done in other games this season like Watford and Everton he stepped up and put in a superb display and got the important goal.

The Spaniard put in a man of the match performance where he got the winning goal and put the Magpies on 38 points, 10 ahead of Cardiff.

Rafa Benitez tactics work once again

Nobody would have expected anything different from Newcastle, they set up to defend and hit the Foxes on the counter-attack and it was effective in the first half.

The Magpies had numerous chances to get a second goal, but also never seemed like conceding a goal as they restricted Leicester to a lot of passes around the box.