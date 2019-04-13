Hughton: It could have been worse

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton said his sides 5-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth could have been much worse.

Hughton had the following to say on Bournemouth when speaking to Seagulls.co.uk: "We came up against a very dynamic Bournemouth side and we just couldn’t handle them. They had the ability to pick us off in the areas that they needed to.

“At least four of the goals they scored were from us giving away possession and them countering really well.

“We changed the shape a little bit, but once you go down to ten men it makes it even harder for you.”

“In the end, it was about keeping the score down as much as possible — the fear is that it could have been worse.”

Character of players will be important

The only positive to come from today's game is the fact that Cardiff did not make up ground on Albion, after they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley, thanks to two goals from ex-Brighton striker, Chris Wood.

Hughton said Tuesday's game will be important: “We don’t have a choice but to turn it around, and the character of the players will be important come Tuesday night.

“You ask them to show their character. There isn’t any player in the changing room that hasn’t been through hard times or been on the back of a big or embarrassing defeat.

"Once those players cross that line, it’s only them that can do it. If we thought today was a big game, then Tuesday night’s game is an even bigger one.”