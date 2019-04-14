Jürgen Klopp admits he was left 'blown away' following Mohamed Salah's thunderbolt against Chelsea

Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp was quite literally 'blown away' by the brilliance of his talisman Mohomed Salah after the Egyptian King smashed home a quite mesmerising match-winning strike against Chelsea as the Reds returned to the summit of the Premier League.

The German boss believed Liverpool exorcised their title demons with a vindictive performance over the Blues and encouraged his players to produce a flawless finish in the closing stages of this quite frankly exhilarating title race.

Salah struck a truly stupendous goal just 142 seconds after Sadio Mane engulfed Anfield into bedlam with the game's opener before Salah took the roof the ground to secure Liverpool their seventh consecutive victory.

The club's 26th win of the season ensured Liverpool retook a two-point lead over Manchester City and also saw the team surpass their points tally from their previous title challenge in 2014 (84) with still four matches to play.

"An outstanding finish"

Klopp was thrilled with the team's latest - and potentially their toughest to come - title hurdle cleared in what he could only describe as a complete performance with Salah's extraordinary effort the pick of the bunch that left the 51-year-old manager momentarily speechless.

"It blew me away", the Liverpool manager said.

“I didn’t think anything in that moment but I know I was really happy because I was in line with the ball and maybe I saw first that it would go in.

"It was a really outstanding finish and I don’t want to minimise that but I loved the first goal, too. I was immediately reminded of the 4-3 against Borussia Dortmund. Hendo instead of Milly and Sadio instead of Dejan, but good team play, good cross, good header.

"The performance was really good but you need the goals, and we got them.”

Salah now has 19 league goals, 22 in total to take him level at the top in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with Sergio Aguero. Only just over a week ago, Salah was enduring his longest goal drought in Liverpool colours with the Reds No.11 goalless in his previous eight matches before adding to his winning strike against Southampton last Friday to seal the all-important victory against his former club.

Klopp made his feelings very clear about what he thought of Salah's goal-drought adding: “The answer in football is always work rate and the work rate of all three up front was outstanding.

"Chelsea are a top team. We treat these games like Champions League games, nothing else, and you cannot defend a team like this without offensive wingers.

"Everybody uses it. Each top team takes that risk. How the boys worked today was unbelievable.

"And they got the reward for that. You can get an easy goal from a yard or a shot from 25 yards, a thunderbolt. Outstanding.”

"We can finally close the slipping book"

Klopp is demanding a flawless approach ahead of the team's final four league matches and called for focus as he attempts to deliver a first league title since 1990.

The Reds are four victories potentially from ending 29 years of hurt should City slip up in any of the remaining five matches. And, considering the room for error is so small in the Premier League's fiercest title race to date, Klopp insists the aim is to finish the season with the best possible points tally of 97 and not to focus on what Pep Guardiola's team produce in the upcoming few weeks left of the season.

“The biggest challenge for us is always facing the world outside", continued Klopp.

"We play our game. If City lose today, and we find out five minutes before the game, somebody tells us “City lost!” then that is not a help.

"You lose your focus then. We only try to collect as many points as possible. What is it now, 85? Four games to play: 97. Let’s try. And if that’s enough, then perfect. If not, we cannot change it. And we didn’t lose it here or there or whatever.

“Very smart people will come out and say: ‘Yeah, if you would have won against Leicester you would be champions.’ It’s all b******.

"People and idiots bring something like this up. By the way, on this point, we can finally close the slipping book. Robbo slipped (in the second half) and nothing happened, so it’ has finished.”