Brighton & Hove Albion v Cardiff City preview: The fight for survival continues

The Battle for Premier League survival continues on the South Coast as Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Cardiff City to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton followed their heartbreaking FA Cup Semi-Final exit with a harrowing 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, which also saw the Seagulls reduced to 10 men with Anthony Knockeart sent off.

Cardiff made it three consecutive defeats on Saturday as they went down 2-0 away to Burnley.

Cardiff won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium. Brighton took an early lead through Lewis Dunk. Callum Paterson scored the equaliser mid way through the first half before Dale Stephens was sent off. Sol Bamba popped up with a late winner to give Cardiff the win.

Worrying times on the South Coast

Following their loss to Bournemouth at the weekend it, it drags the Seagulls deeper into relegation trouble.

They currently sit in 17th position in the Premier League table, five points clear of Cardiff with a game in hand, that game though is away to high flying Tottenham Hotspur who are yet to even concede at their new ground, so a win in this game is pivotal.

The Seagulls also have a tough run-in with trips to Wolves and Arsenal to come and Manchester City on the final day.

Manager Chris Houghton is expecting a reaction after that defeat to Bournemouth. He said this in his pre-match press conference: "The players have reacted well. We had a meeting yesterday, went through the game and the goals that we conceded.

"It was probably our worst performance of the season but this is football.

"There isn't one player in that changing room that wouldn't have gone through a bad defeat, a bad performance, and what it's always about is how you respond to that.

"I expect very much a reaction from our players."

Cardiff's luck is out at the moment

Cardiff have been the victims of some real misfortune in recent results. Firstly against Chelsea, the Blues' equaliser did seem to be quite a bit offside and then on Saturday, they were awarded a penalty but then it was overturned and denied by referee Mike Dean. This has lead to manager Neil Warnock to lambaste the officials.

Cardiff also have a tough run in as they face Liverpool at home and have a daunting trip to Old Trafford on the final day.

Neil Warnock was optimistic about his sides' chance of survival in his pre-match press conference saying: "We just have to look at the golf and at what Tiger has done - amazing.

"Nobody gave him a chance either, he has been written off that many times.

"Obviously over the last few weeks, we have felt sorry for ourselves a few times. We haven't got time to do that and if it's not good enough then we accept it.

"But this is an opportunity to give ourselves a chance until the end of the season. We have to grab that."

Team News

Pascal Gross and Solly March could make their return for the Seagulls. The only absentee for Brighton is the suspended Knockaert.

Cardiff have no new injury worries for this game. Callum Paterson and Sol Bamba both remain sidelined for the Bluebirds.