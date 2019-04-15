Toppserien week 3 review: Vålerenga pull to the top

Røa lost their 100% streak with a loss to Klepp – the Tractor Girls and Vålerenga, who bested Fart, the only two teams yet to drop a point. Elsewhere, Lyn held Kolbotn scoreless, Ørn split two goals with Avaldsnes and both LSK and Sandviken won 3-1 at home, seeing off Arna-Bjørnar and Stabæk respectively.

Looking dangerous from the get-go, Klepp emerged victorious in the battle at the top, the match decided ten minutes into the second half when Hege Hansen swept the ball into the bottom left corner. The goal all to separate the two after 90 minutes, leaving Klepp with nine points from their first three and the Dynamite Girls slipping down the table with their first loss.

Despite the lack of goals there was still plenty of action as Lyn and Kolbotn clashed in Oslo. Although both were looking for their first wins of the season, it wasn’t to be for either side, the visitors given a heftier job on the stroke of half time when they were reduced to ten after My Haugland Sørsdahl was shown a straight red for bringing Runa Lillegård down when she was through. Conceding a penalty in the process, Kolbotn were lucky things didn’t get much worse as the spot kick was put wide – the team already on the backfoot having been forced into an earlier change with Sigrid Hansen coming off. With the mathematical advantage for 45 minutes, Lyn still couldn’t find a way through and will be left frustrated not to have found their first win of the year, they are however, yet to be beaten.

Up against a struggling AB side, Toppserien champions LSK looked to get back to winning ways and soon took the lead through talisman, Guro Reiten, her low effort too much for Oda Bogstad. However, the lead only lasted three minutes before Emilie Nautnes restored parity with a fine turn-and-shoot, spinning her marker before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.

With their best efforts being repelled away, the hosts finally found their second breakthrough after the hour when Reiten fired the ball home at a worked corner. The match put beyond any doubt six minutes later by Emilie Haavi who showed off some neat footwork before lashing the ball home on the turn.

Continuing to settle into the new season, Sandviken did well to flex their muscles against an off-colour Stabæk. With the hosts on the scoresheet less than ten minutes in after a foul in the box, Lisa Naalsund’s well-taken penalty, the match failed to really spark into life, the lone goal all to separate the two at the break. A swift break at the start of the second half saw the hosts double their advantage as Ingrid Ryland volleyed the ball home at the back post. The match wrapped up just after the hour when Maria Dybwad Brochmann sent a deft header rippling into the back of the net.

Up and running in no time against promoted Fart, Natasha Dowie opened the scores three minutes in with a neat back-post header, sending Stine Ballisager Pedersen’s recycled ball into the back of the net. One became two just before the break courtesy of Marie Dølvik Markussen before Dowie stretched the lead with a shot pulled across goal after the hour, her hat-trick wrapped up with a solo effort three minutes from time.