Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Foden's maiden Premier League goal sees Citizens put European demons aside to unleash revenge on Spurs

Questions, questions and even more questions. In a match of fine margins and even greater misjudgements, Manchester City hobbled themselves over the line to return to the Premier League summit and put their European demons temporarily to bed.

This was not vintage City, in any capacity as Tottenham Hotspur once again pushed the hosts to their physical limits in another potentially defining match at the Etihad Stadium.

It was rather refreshing for City and Pep Guardiola that it was the new guard who would serve Mauricio Pochettino a revenge dish from Wednesday night following the hosts midweek quarter-final exit to the Lilywhites as 18-year-old Phil Foden took the limelight with the defining goal and even more defining performance.

Despite a display that raised more questions than answers, this was a significant hurdle cleared for the Citizens in their pursuit of retaining their Premier League crown.

It was City’s 10th consecutive league win to see them temporarily leapfrog Liverpool and match their 2014 league winning points tally of 86 still with four matches to play.

The 1-0 win was also confirmation of the Citizens Champions League status for another season with the club once again amongst Europe's elite for a seventh consecutive season.

The only hindrance on an otherwise successful day at the office was the reoccurring injury struggles to Kevin De Bruyne who once again hobbled off before the break. Already with 19 weeks out on the sidelines how significant could this be for City in the weeks to come?

For Spurs, despite the bedlam of Wednesday night, Spur's fifth consecutive away league defeat could see the Lilywhites drop out of the top-four on Monday night for the first time since August. There is certainly still work to be done in the league for Pochettino and co.

The story of the match

Four days on from that unforgettable Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad these two familiar foes came to blows again. It wasn’t quite the spectacle where the hosts quadruple (now treble) was all but on the line, but for City, the task was just as steep.

Heartbreak couldn’t unfold into collapse. The last time City were dumped out of the last eight of Europe's elite competition their title coronation was halted after letting a two-goal slip to neighbourhood rivals Manchester United. There was no room for reoccurring hick-ups, not with the double-chasing Liverpool sitting right on the champions heels.

Meanwhile, the test for Spurs was not to allow the typical comedown that can follow and hinder performances following the euphoria of such an historic night in the club’s history. Despite a semi-final bout with Ajax just 10 days away, the focus had to immediately turn to their ambiguous current top-four prospects.

There were three changes to the City side that was dumped out of Europe in midweek with Phil Foden making only his second Premier League start whilst John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko were deployed back into the back-four replacing Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy.

The visitors began proceedings with almost a completely different side that progressed into the club’s first European semi-final since 1964 as Pochettino opted for a more conservative approach against the champions.

Paulo Gazzaniga replaced club-captain Hugo Lloris in-between the sticks and was anything but convincing whilst the Argentine manager also changed his defensive system with five central defensive players (including Eric Dier) in the team.

Juan Foyth replaced Kieran Trippier in the wing-back role with Ben Davies occupying the left-flank in replacement of Danny Rose. Davison Sanchez returned to the fold as the central figurehead in the back-five.

Unsurprisingly, it proved to be another excruciatingly close encounter between the two teams with the first half similarly to mid-week dramatically poised with little separating each side. Five minutes in and already it seemed a match reminiscent of the Wednesday night European blockbuster.

Manchester City's notoriously slick and guile style of play was immediately unleashed to the fore. The outstanding Bernardo Silva capped a PFA Player of the Year nomination with another fine piece of play.

The 24-year-old midfielder toyed with Ben Davies on the right flank meticulously cutting in on his right, then chopping back on his left foot before bending an exquisite cross to the back post that found Sergio Aguero patiently lurking, unmarked, to nod the ball towards the back post spotting the run of Foden who headed in from a tight angle to score his first ever Premier League goal.

The English youngster became the first player born in the 2000s to score a Premier League goal for Man City, and also became the third youngest scorer in the competition overall (18y 327d).

It was a monumental response from the hosts who delivered the opening blow to swiftly put their midweek nightmares to bed.

However, this wasn’t the introduction to a commonly frequent City mauling. Instead, the goal was followed with a sense of caution and recklessness with the hosts their own worse enemy in gifting Spurs the best chances of the first half.

Stones was guilty of some early naivety with the ball gifting the ball to Moura only two minutes in before giving Son Heung-Min his first sniff on the game who fired a shot straight at Ederson.

City despite leading, were erratically open on the counter-attack. Christian Eriksen was granted to much space to run into and appeared through on goal only to be denied by the feet of City’s No.1. The same outcome occurred again for Son who had two big opportunities squandered. A rarity for the Korean international who took both his chances so emphatically in the Champions League in midweek.

The hosts had a penalty shout of their own when Silva hit the deck after tangling with Jan Vertonghen but Michael Oliver deemed there wasn’t enough contact to grant a spot-kick.

Dele Alli was offering plenty of exuberance in the middle of the park looking to exploit pockets of space in-between City lines. The most notable gap, however, the midfielder spotted was between the legs of Silva leaving the Portuguese ace red-faced by such a flamboyant piece of skill.

The intensity in the second period was ignited by a thunderous - but fair - challenge from Vertonghen on Aguero.

Spurs had a penalty shout of their own when Toby Alderweireld’s lofted pass to Alli was controlled with a deft touch but appeared to brush the arm of Kyle Walker before going out for a corner. Considering the controversy with VAR in midweek it would have been interesting to see what outcome would have followed if the officials had intervened with this incident.

Leroy Sane was introduced for Aguero forcing Raheem Sterling into the central attacking role. Meanwhile, for Spurs, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose were brought on for Dier and Alli with Rose surprisingly playing in an unprecedented midfield role.

Spurs could smell the visitors flesh wounds from Wednesday night and Pochettino - to his credit - went for it in the final 20 minutes in one final attempt to throw the kitchen sink at the hosts.

Fernando Llorente was thrown on in an attempt to once again bail the visitors out of jail. It was to no surprise the Spaniard was welcomed to an outpour of boos and jeers following the Spaniard success in spoiling the party in midweek.

Foden continued to torment in the press with a matured and assured performance. It was quite something to see the response the 18-year-old merited from the home support. The midfielder played astonishingly ahead of his years to get City over the line and it was vindication that there is room for the youngster in this star-studded team.