Dunk: It was a great performance and a big point

Brighton vice-captain, Lewis Dunk hailed his teammates performance after they ended a run of five defeats in a row in all competitions with a 0-0 draw away to high-flying Wolverhampton Wanders.

Dunk had the following to say when speaking to Seagulls.co.uk: “The boys had to work ever so hard out there and showed we can do it, especially after conceding seven goals in the last two games at home.

“We’ve been disappointed with ourselves and had a big discussion about it, but proved that we’ve got that fight and capability to grind out a result.

“It’s always a tough place to come, especially now, as they’re a very expansive side that are always going to cause us problems, but we defended excellently.

“Maty [Ryan] made some massive saves behind me. It was a great team performance and a big point.”

Dunk urges Brighton to continue performing like at Molineux

Brighton's centre-half has urged his teammates to continue the performance they showed in the draw: “We showed hard work and determination, which we haven’t done in the last couple of games, and that’s been our downfall.

“Today, you saw we wanted it and made sure we went to that final whistle. We defended everything, kept our shape, stuck to the game-plan, and that’s what we’ve got to do until the end of the season.

“We had to realise that [privilege of playing in the Premier League], if we didn’t then it’s a slippery slope, but we’ve realised it.

“We need to continue to fight, and hopefully we’ll still be in this league by the end of the season.”