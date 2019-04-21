Chelsea vs Burnley Preview: Battle of the B's

Maurizio Sarri has continued to take one step forward and two steps backwards in his first term as Chelsea manager.



Through to the semi-finals of the Europa League after defeating Slavia Prague last Thursday, his side sit fifth in the table, after taking a 2-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool in their last league outing.

Their European conquest appears to be the most likely route back to the Champions League; even then they nervously edged out Prague 5-3 on aggregate. However, many unruly fans will take nothing less than a top four finish if Sarri is to stay at the realm.

On the other hand, Burnley's fate seems to be set in stone. Mathematically not out of the relegation rat race, yet Sean Dyche has dragged his squad into a very promising position to remain in the top flight, in comparison to the struggling shapes of Cardiff City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Form

People shouldn't underestimate Chelsea's recent record and perhaps Sarri hasn't been given the credit he fully deserves. His team have won six of their last eight matches, only tasting defeat twice since Manchester United knocked them out of the FA Cup.



Jurgen Klopp's Reds rocked the Sarri's solid form, also meaning the last two teams to have beaten the Blues in the league have come from Liverpool (Everton 2-0, 17th March).

Sarri should be highly praised for turning Stamford Bridge into a fortress upon his arrival; Chelsea have lost just once at home in the division, whilst leaking a mere ten goals.

Few can better Burnley's short burst of results, having won three on the spin, all by a 2-0 scoreline. This slightly glazes over the four consecutive losses that commenced their revival, having dropped back into the mix for relegation.

In fact, Chelsea may be jealous of The Clarets return since the start of the year, their form reading more of a top six side than a bottom third (5W, 2D, 4L), scalping Tottenham Hotspur and drawing with United at Old Trafford in the meantime.

Head to Head

Premier League clashes are relatively fresh between the pair, meeting just nine times since his invention, Burnley victories on just one occasion.

Apparently, there was football before 1992, Chelsea and Burnley being advocates for this, as they were a regular fixture in the fabled First and Second Divisions. In all, the two have shared a similar record, with the Blues winning 36, drawing 23 and loosing 38 games in total.

In the previous encounter, Chelsea romped to a comfortable 4-0 thrashing at Turf Moor, with four different names on the score-sheet (Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek). At the time, this continued Sarri's soaring start to life in London, rewarding him as the only Chelsea manager to remain unbeaten in his first ten Premier League games in charge.

Burnley will have found memories of travelling to the capital, shocking many by prevailing at the Bridge on the opening day of last season to start Antonio Conte's unravelling.

Team News

The news that anyone associated with Chelsea would not want to hear is that Eden Hazard is a potential doubt for the tie. The brilliant Belgian picked up a knock against Prague and his manager hopes its nothing too serious. Marcos Alonso may also sit out again due to a thigh problem.



Antonio Rudiger will certainly not be in the starting XI, having damaged his knee against Liverpool and is expected to be out until the 28th April. Andreas Christensen will, therefore, make a rare outing in the league at centre-back.

Predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Christensen, Emerson; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kante; Willian, Higuain, Pedro.

Aaron Lennon (knee), Peter Crouch (appendicitis) and Stephen Defour (calf) will not make the trip on Monday evening as they sit on the treatment table. Phil Bardsley is the only other concern as he battles a leg problem.

Predicted line-up: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.