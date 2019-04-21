Bennett: Wolves should have turned possession into goals

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre half, Ryan Bennett felt his side should have turned possession into goals after they drew 0-0 with Brighton.

Bennett spoke to Wolves.co.uk and said: “It was difficult out there. It was a hot day so it was nice to have the ball for that period of time. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it pay.

“We knew they were going to come and be organised, we found that at their place when we played them at the start of the season.

“I suppose they’ll look at it as a good point but it’s a disappointing one for us really with the amount of possession we did have.”

Brighton frustrate Wolves

Wolves were left frustrated by Brighton, who sat back and defended resolutely and stopped Wolves scoring at home for only the fifth time this season.

Bennett had the following to say on Brighton's approach: “Teams are going to come and do that, we’ve found that a few times this season. Normally, at this level, when teams do that it is hard to break down. We did dominate the ball and, unfortunately, we couldn’t find a way.

“It’s something that we’ll go and work on and try and create different ideas to break teams down who come at us like that, we’ve found it a couple of times this season.

“We have found it difficult so we’ll keep working as hard as we can and we’ve got another big game on Wednesday.”