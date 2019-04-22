Tottenham vs Brighton Preview: A game with a lot at stake for both sides

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion take on each at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in a game which has a lot of stake for both sides.

Spurs are chasing a top-four place, but lost ground on Saturday when they lost 1-0 away to Manchester City.

The Seagulls are looking to secure their Premier League status and picked up a vital point on Saturday away to Wolves in a 0-0.

Team News

Tottenham will be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who missed the defeat to City with a muscle injury.

However, striker Harry Kane will be missing with an ankle problem.

The home side will probably lineup as follows: Lloris, Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davis, Dier, Ali, Eriksen, Moura and Son.

Brighton will be without midfielder, Davy Propper, who went off early with a hamstring issue.

Captain Bruno was also withdrawn with injury, but is set to be fit. Winger Anthony Knockaert serves the last of his three-match ban.

Albion will probably lineup as follows: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, March, Stephens, Kayal, Jahanbakhsh, Bissouma and Murray.

The lineup above does not include Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross who started on Saturday, but they are only recently back from injury and were struggling with match fitness from the 70th minute onwards.

Brighton looking to score a goal

The Seagulls will be hoping they can break their long run without scoring. Brighton have failed to score a goal in their last five matches in all competitions.

This is something that needs to change as otherwise Brighton will be heavily reliant on another strong defensive performance from Albion.

A goal would also help to massively boost Brighton's hopes of getting a win which could take them over the line and secure their Premier League status for next season.