The Warm Down: Seagulls season summed up with late defeat

Brighton were minutes from picking up a vital point away to Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a 1-0 defeat.

The only goal of the game came in the 88th minute, when Christian Eriksen picked up the ball from 30 yards on his weaker foot and hit an effort which flew into the bottom left corner.

Seagulls were defensively resilient and deserved more

One thing that was obvious throughout the game is that Brighton were defensively resilient and really deserved a point.

Players like Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Bernardo and many others threw themselves at a lot of attacks tonight.

The performance from Albion was terrific and they really deserved more from the game than nothing.

This was highlighted by Brighton centre half and vice-captain, Dunk, who wore the armband in the absence of Bruno being awarded the Premier League man of the match.

Cracking strike wins the game

However well Brighton played, one thing that can not be denied is the quality of the winning goal from Eriksen. As mentioned above the effort from 30 yards out and on his weaker foot, many people would not fancy someone to score.

But, Eriksen showed why he is a world class player with the strike as The Seagulls keeper, Matthew Ryan could not even get a hand to it, that's how good a strike it was.

The Danish playmaker has not had his best season, but in recent weeks he has shown how key he is to the Spurs side.

Saturday will be huge for Albion

The Seagulls have made certain that Saturday's game against Newcastle at The Amex will be huge.

If Brighton can pick up a win and Cardiff fail to win then that could be enough to see them secure their Premier League status for next season.

However, Newcastle are in great form having won their last two games in a row and will be a tough side to break down.