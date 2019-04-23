Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview: Guardiola’s men look to take huge leap towards title

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United knowing that only victory will do in order to keep them on track for the Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Everton, they’ve suffered a lot of criticism in the media in recent days.

Team news

The biggest bit of team news ahead of this game is the absence of Kevin de Bruyne due to a muscular injury – a huge blow for City.

When asked about the Belgian, Guardiola stated, “It is a muscular problem. We will see the next days how he is getting better. But for tomorrow he is not available."

Despite this, the champions could be boosted by returns of David Silva, ​Vincent Kompany and ​Benjamin Mendy , who have missed games recently.

Luke Shaw will return to left-back after missing United’s last three games due to suspension both in Europe and domestically.

Phil Jones is a doubt after hobbling off during United’s loss at Goodison Park, whilst Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia are doubtful.

Man United predicted XI: De Gea; ​Lindelof, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling.

Recent meetings

This meeting will be the 160th between the two sides, with United winning 62 and City 46 of these ties.

Despite United having the edge in the all-time standings, it is City who have had the better of their rivals in recent years.

The Reds have won just two of the last six encounters, the most memorable of which being victory at the Etihad from two goals down to deny City of the title.

The Champions have also won their last two visits to Old Trafford in the Premier League, but know this derby is one of their most important in the history of the fixture.

A ‘must win’ for both sides?



Down the years, it has been the blue side of Manchester trying to stop the Red Devils from winning titles, now with times vastly changed, it's the other way round.

The Citizens sit two points behind Liverpool, although do hold a game in hand over them.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have a relatively easy final three matchups of the season and would be expected to win them all – leaving City needing nothing less than three points from this game.

Any United fan would rather City win the league, meaning it would make sense to lose this game, however, given the situation at Old Trafford, this isn't the case.

The Reds need the three points themselves as they look to compete with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal for third and fourth spot.

Solskjaer’s men were also embarrassed by Everton at the weekend and have lost six of their last seven. They will be looking to bounce back and show the rest of the league they’re capable of coming toe-to-toe with one of the best sides in Europe.

Whatever happens in this game, it is certain to be both interesting, as well as crucial in the race for the title and top four.