Hughton: Every minute you play is an opportunity to change poor form

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton feels that every minute his side play is an opportunity to change their poor run of form in front of goal.

Albion have failed to score in their last six games or 540 minutes of football in all competitions and Hughton had the following response to this: “The way that you always have to look at it is that it is part of the game and it’s the same when you are on a poor run of defeats, it’s about turning that around and how do you turn that around.

“Well the only way you can turn that around is by hard work and if I look at where we have found it difficult to get the goals we need to win games and certainly that wouldn’t be down to a lack of effort or a lack of offensive work on the training pitch.

“But you go through these spells and that’s part of the job I do and every game that you play, every minute you play is an opportunity to change that.

“Sometimes that can change through a bit of brilliance, sometimes that can change through a bit of luck as well a bit of fortune. But that is why we work as hard as we do.”

Team news

The Brighton manager also gave an update on his team ahead of the visit of one of his former clubs, Newcastle: “At this moment, only Davy Propper will miss the game, apart from that everybody else is available.”

One player who is available to Hughton for selection is winger Anthony Knockaert.

This is after he served his three-match-ban for a sending off in the 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth and when asked about whether he will be back in the squad, Hughton responded with: “They are decisions that I have to make on team selection. We know that he is now available to the squad.

“But as I say the decisions, I will have to make will be based around the team I feel is the best team to get a result, but at least he is available which is a plus.”

The relegation battle is something we haven't really experienced much this season

Despite being in a battle with Cardiff to retain their Premier League status for next season, Albion have failed to be in the relegation zone so far this season and Hughton was quick to point this out:

"Yes I do and I think our situation maybe a little bit different. It’s certainly not a changing room or a feel we have had to experience all season, it’s one that I wouldn’t say has crept up on us, but it certainly one we have necessarily experienced a lot of the season.

“At this stage what we need are motivated players, who certainly over the last two games be it away from home, all be it tactically a little bit different.

“But I think we had responses from the players and the feel and the mood I see around the changing room is one of determination and I see that on the training pitch. What we have to do is put that into practice.”