Memorable Match: Leicester City 1-1 Arsenal – Substitute Hignett fires in late equaliser against Invincibles

Leicester City host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon looking to make it back-to-back home wins against the Gunners following last season's 3-1 success.

Despite that, the Foxes recent record against the North Londoners is not exactly inspiring - a fact that will not give them much confidence as they look to reignite their fight for European football. Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s men are also aiming to get their battle for the Champions League places back on track.

The fortunes of the sides could not be anymore different when compared back to the clash between the two sides in December 2003.

Battling first-half

Coming into the match at the then Walkers Stadium, the Foxes were actually in positive health. Despite a horrific start to the season in which they won only one of their opening ten games, they had a fantastic November by chalking up three wins out of four. Arsenal were also in great form in the midst of a 14-match unbeaten run and were looking to regain the Premier League title.

The game did not go to the script throughout the first-half though as without key duo Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, the Gunners struggled. Leicester were the stronger outfit initially as James Scowcroft, Les Ferdinand and Callum Davidson all wasted good chances.

Gunners finally break Leicester resistance

Arsene Wenger’s troops were much improved at the break and Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva almost broke the deadlock as he forced Ian Walker into an impressive save from range.

However, he was not to be denied as he dispatched a Dennis Bergkamp cross into the net with a powerful header. As a matter of fact, he could have got a second had it not been for a wonderful close range save from Walker in the Foxes’ goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Foxes exploit man advantage

With the game drawing to a close, it looked as though the points were heading back to the capital. That was until left-back Ashley Cole produced a horrendous challenge on Ben Thatcher and earned his marching orders.

Leicester took advantage of the defender’s dismissal as they equalised in the last few seconds of the game. Scowcroft did excellently to nod down a cross into the path of substitute Craig Hignett in the penalty area and the midfielder finished coolly beyond Jens Lehmann to snatch an unlikely point for the hosts.

Whilst the result was an impressive one for the Foxes, it would prove to be a difficult season following as they only won two more league games and slipped out of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Wenger’s men made history as they lifted the title without losing a single game.