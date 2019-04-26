Fulham vs Cardiff City Preview: Can the Bluebirds push towards survival?

Already relegated Fulham welcome Cardiff City to Craven Cottage this Saturday .

Fulham come into this game after back to back victories over Bournemouth and Everton respectively.

Cardiff travel to West London on the back of a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at the Cardiff City Stadium on Easter Sunday.

The Bluebirds won the reverse fixture 4-2 at the Cardiff City Stadium back in Ocotber. Goals from Josh Murphy, Bobby Reid, Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris gave Cardiff the victory after Andre Schurrle gave the Cottagers the lead. Ryan Sessegnon scored to make it 2-2 in the game but Cardiff did go on to claim the victory.

Playing for Pride

Fulham can make it three consecutive league victories in the league, if they beat Cardiff City. This feat was last acheived by Fulham back in March 2012. Fulham have also beaten all the other teams in the bottom six at home this season.

Before the loss in October, Fulham were unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Bluebirds.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic ended a run of nine games without a goal in the last fixture against Bournemouth. He has scored the winner five of the six Fulham wins this season, the highest percentage of any player in the league.

Interim manager Scott Parker had this to say on this weekend's opposition. He said: "They come on Saturday fighting for their lives, and I'm looking at this game thinking it's probably one of the toughest we've had, certainly since I've been here, due to the manager we're facing and the fact the team is scrapping.

"To be where they are with three games left is, I think, a massive achievement, and that's not being disrespectful in any way to Cardiff and their players, and Neil.

"If anything, I think it shows what a great job he's personally done and what that group of players have done."

The survival push continues

Cardiff got a vital three points on the road against Brighton in their last away game and failure is not an option on the road again.

As previously mentioned Cardiff won the reverse fixture in October and the Bluebirds have actually won every single encounter between the two sides in the Premier League including a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage back in 2013.

Cardiff also have a good record against fellow bottom six clubs. They are unbeaten in those fixtures winning five and drawing twice.

Manager Neil Warnock believes his players are playing with more freedom. He said in his pre-match press conference: "I know it sounds silly because you'd think there would be more pressure on us, but since the Chelsea game the shackles have been off us.

"We just think we'll do what we can now and what will be will be.

"We played like that at Brighton, and I'd be quite happy if we played like we have done the last few weeks."

Team News

Alfie Mawson may finally return for the Cottagers after a long term knee injury has ruled him out since December. Tom Cairney should be back following the birth of his child.

Andre Schurrle will be missing for Fulham though, due to expecting a child.

Joe Ralls will be out after rupturing his hamstring against Liverpool. Harry Arter will be assessed ahead of the game.