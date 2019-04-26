Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United preview: Magpies look to pile on more misery to Seagulls

After securing their Premier League safety last weekend, Newcastle United will be looking to make it back-to-back away wins.

However, Chris Hughton's Brighton & Hove Albion side need the points themselves to move clear of Cardiff City in 18th.

The Magpies earned a huge three points against Southampton last time out, whereas the Seagulls were denied a valuable point away to Tottenham Hotspur late on midweek.

Last time they met

Earlier in the season, the Seagulls snatched all three points at St James' Park, despite Newcastle having 27 shots and 68% possession they could not find a way past Matt Ryan.

That was the Magpies' ninth game of the season and they were still yet to get their first win, whereas Brighton were flying high in the top half of the Premier League.

Ones to watch

The man of the moment for Newcastle is their top scorer, Ayoze Perez who has scored four goals in his last two matches.

The Spaniard got all three goals against the Saints last week as well as the winner against Leicester City the week before.

Perez has flourished alongside side Salomon Rondon and Miguel Almiron this season and will be hoping to keep his good form up at the Amex stadium where he got the winner in the Championship.

The majority of the Brighton players have struggled this half of the season but Glenn Murray is always a threat in front goal and will be looking to fire the Seagulls to safety.

Team news

Rafa Benitez received some good news this week on the injury front as Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden have both recovered from knocks which forced them off against Southampton.

However, Jamaal Lascelles has an illness and will not feature at the Amex stadium as well as Florian Lejeune and Miguel Almiron who both picked up long term injuries in the last few weeks.

Hughton will be hopeful of being able to recall Murray and Solly March to the starting line up as well as Anthony Knockaert who returns from suspension.

The Frenchman scored Brighton's last league goal six weeks ago which shows how important he is to the Seagulls and may be the player to propel them to safety.