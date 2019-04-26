Leicester City vs Arsenal Preview: Foxes hope to keep pace with seventh place

Leicester City face Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in a game that shapes the fight for European places for both teams.

The Foxes scored in added time in their last outing to salvage a 2-2 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium, while Arsenal slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A win for the home side could, should results favour them, propel them to seventh place in the table, putting them in poll position for the last Europa League spot should Manchester City win the FA Cup.

Should Arsenal take the three points back to London, the Gunners could rise up to fourth in the table to sit in the final Champions League spot.

Key Battle

Jamie Vardy has been in top form since the appointment of Brendan Rodgers, with the former England striker notching nine goals in his last ten outings, four of them being in his last four games.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been a key figure in Arsenal's defence this season, but the last two games has seen the Gunners concede six goals.

The Greek defender will be looking to organise the defence to put the bad run of form behind them, but the job will be harder as he faces up against one of the in-form strikers in the Premier League in Vardy.

Previous Meeting

The East Midlands side will not look fondly at the previous result between the two sides as Mesut Ozil orchestrated a 3-1 win for his side.

The Foxes took the lead after Ben Chilwell's cross was diverted in by Hector Bellerin in the 31st minute but conceded on the stoke of half time by an inspired Ozil.

Two quickfire goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half sealed the win for Arsenal who ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Brendan Rodgers has no new injury concerns to deal with as Daniel Amartey's long term injury makes him the only casualty.

Wes Morgan could return to the squad after missing out last week due to personal reasons.

Arsenal could be without Aubameyang after their top scorer underwent sinus surgery in the week, while Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez remain out due to their respective hamstring and groin injuries.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; N'Didi; Albrighton, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy.

Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Koscielny, Monreal; Ozil, Torriera, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan: Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Managers' Comments

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had his say on Arsenal's run of two consecutive losses during his pre-match press conference.

The Northern Irishman stated: “That can happen at any time. The games come thick and fast and they still have done a great job in the Europa League. Sometimes fatigue sets in at this time of the season.

“They are a top side and focused on doing well. When the opposition think there is a vulnerability then the top teams respond. We are preparing for a very difficult game.”

Unai Emery also spoke about his side's poor run of form during his pre-match press conference, stating: "We lost the last match and the one before but our focus is on the present and Sunday. If we think negatively about the last two matches we can think positively about the matches we won against Watford and Napoli. Each match is a new test.

"We need to be positive and recover the confidence in our work. We will be ready and confident."