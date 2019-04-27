Manchester United vs Chelsea: Bitter rivals face off in potential top four decider

The wheels have almost completely come off for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, but somehow, not all hope is lost.

The Red Devils have one last chance to save their season on Sunday afternoon, as United host bitter rivals Chelsea in a contest that will go a long way in deciding who finishes in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

Neither team has been especially impressive in recent weeks, but they always put on a show whenever they come against each other, and this weekend's match promises to deliver more of the same.

Form

United are a club in crisis at the moment. After making a dream start to his managerial career in Manchester, Solskjaer has lost seven out of his last nine games in charge.

The most decent defeat came on Wednesday night as the Red Devils were outclassed in the Manchester Derby by Manchester City. The final score may have been just 2-0, but it was a flattering scoreline for United, who didn’t put up much of a fight on the day.

The Red Devils did keep it scoreless in the first half, but they had no answer for when City kicked into a higher gear.

Bernardo Silva effectively walked into the penalty area before cutting inside and rifling a shot into the back of the net, past the outstretched arms of David De Gea.

The away side would double their advantage soon after when Leroy Sane finished off a blazing counter attack, and City killed the game off with plenty of possession after the goal.

It was a borderline shameful performance from United, and it proved they have a long way to go before they can genuinely challenge their crosstown rivals once again.

Chelsea haven’t been much better in recent weeks. They had a chance to end Liverpool’s title challenge on the 14th, and the Blues even created a few chances early in the contest.

However, they were unable to keep the Merseyside club at bay and conceded twice at the start of the second half to put the game to bed. Their past Premier League game saw Chelsea dropped more points at home as they were only able to draw against Burnley.

After giving up the opening goal, the Blues took the lead themselves after N’Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain both found the back of the net. The lead didn’t last long, however, as the away side equalized through Ashley Barnes.

Chelsea had over an hour to find a winner, but just couldn’t get it done, having to settle for another tie in the process. They’ve had more luck in Europe, as the London side have made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Last time out

It has only been two months since these sides last faced off, but it certainly feels like it’s been much longer.

It was a much different time, as United were flying high under Solskjaer while Chelsea had just been thumbed by a combined score of 10-0 away to AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City. It was also in a different competition, as both sides had their sights set on FA Cup glory when they met in the fifth round of the tournament.

Even though the contest was at Stamford Bridge, the Red Devils dominated and had the game won by the end of the first half. Ander Herrera opened the scoring at the half hour mark, as he was picked out at the back post by Paul Pogba, and the Spaniard made no mistake with the finish, heading home from close range.

Pogba would turn goalscorer for the second, as the Frenchman powered a header past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the back of the Chelsea net. United managed to kill off the tie with relative ease, and it seemed like the good times were just starting with Solskjaer at the helm.

Team news

United received a big injury boost when Ander Herrera returned to training recently, and there’s a chance he’ll be ready to take the field on Sunday.

Fellow midfielder Scott McTominay is less likely to feature against Chelsea, as he failed a fitness test during the week. It’s unclear who will be fit for selection, but Eric Bailly, Antonio Valencia, and Phil Jones are still doubtful for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea could be without one of their star players, as N’Golo Kante came off early against Burnley with a rib injury, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play against United. Marcos Alonso could also miss out on Sunday as he is dealing with a hamstring strain of his own.

It is confirmed that the Blues will be without English talent Callum Hudson-Odoi for the rest of the campaign, as he recently had surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.

Predicted line-up

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Fred, Ander Herrera, Pogba, Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard

What to watch for

Which defence will crack first?

Both sides have plenty of talent going forward, but it will be the defences that likely decide who wins on the day. United’s issues at the back have been highlighted ever since the club failed to sign a quality centre-back in the summer.

The Red Devils have conceded more goals than 13th place Newcastle United, which is simply unacceptable. The “Chuckle Brothers” of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have been as poor as usual, while some are making the argument that Ashley Young is the worst defender in United history.

Chelsea haven’t struggled as much, but their backline has cost them points on a number of occasions this season. They gave up six to Manchester City at one point and even conceded four goals to Bournemouth. Jorginho offers little defensive help at centre-mid, which makes it that much harder for the Chelsea defenders.

David Luiz has become famous for his tendency to roam around aimlessly, and Kepa Arrizabalaga has let in a few soft goals in his debut campaign. The result on Sunday might just come down to which backline commits the least amount of mistakes.