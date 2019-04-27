Leicester vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Follow live text commentary of Leicester vs Arsenal in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 12pm BST.
“The squad… at times the tiredness and fatigue has set in at this period of the season, but they’ve got top players who will be focused on doing well."
However, the Scot was all too aware that the Gunners will be fighting hard to bounce back:
“Sometimes, the big teams, whenever they lose, it’s when the opposition maybe think there’s a vulnerability, but they always like to fight back.
“We’ll prepare for a really tough game at the weekend, but we’re excited by it because it’s these types of games that we want to be involved in.”
The Spaniard then also spoke about the Foxes, commenting:
“They’ve changed the coach. This coach has given them a new energy, a new idea, a new style. He’s not changed the players, but it’s a different system. They’re doing important work from set-pieces that’s different. They feel good now and are in a good moment with confidence. They play with combinations and they have good individuals."
Should Alexandre Lacazette be tasked with leading the line, he will be looking to score his first league goal since the 2-0 win against Newcastle at the very start of the month. Only four of his 13 strikes have come away from the Emirates.
Another player Arsenal will be forced to keep an eye on is January signing Youri Tielemans, who has hit the ground running in England.
Over the course of his eleven games in a blue shirt, the midfielder has been directly involved in seven goals (two goals, five assists).
Denis Suarez (groin) and Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) are definitely out, while Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (anterior cruciate ligament) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain sidelined.
Daniel Amartey is out for Leicester, but aside from that, it is a clean bill of health for the hosts.
They will be eager to return to winning ways after seeing a four-game winning streak halted by a home loss against Newcastle and a draw away at West Ham.
Worryingly, they have won just two of their Premier League away games in 2019 and lost this fixture by three goals to one at a similar stage last season.