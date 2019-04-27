Leicester vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Photo: Getty Images - Clive Rose.

Leicester vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19

Follow live text commentary of Leicester vs Arsenal in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 12pm BST.

mattddawson
Matt Dawson
Live Loader
Full auto refresh in 60
VAVEL Live SmallLive Match
Countdown to kick off
That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us at around 11am BST for confirmed starting XI's before the action gets underway. 
Rodgers expecting a tough game
Rodgers also had plenty to say in the build-up. Assessing Arsenal he told reporters: “When you’re up challenging in particular at this period of the season, the games come thick and fast. They’re still doing a great job in the Europa League and they’re up there fighting, so they’re playing midweek.

“The squad… at times the tiredness and fatigue has set in at this period of the season, but they’ve got top players who will be focused on doing well."

However, the Scot was all too aware that the Gunners will be fighting hard to bounce back: 

“Sometimes, the big teams, whenever they lose, it’s when the opposition maybe think there’s a vulnerability, but they always like to fight back.

“We’ll prepare for a really tough game at the weekend, but we’re excited by it because it’s these types of games that we want to be involved in.”

Emery speaks about need for defensive consistency
Speaking ahead of their trip to the King Power this weekend, Unai Emery has urged his side to find consistency. He said: “Each team is very difficult home and away. It’s our preparation with respect but also thinking about how we can fight to battle them. Individually for Sunday the first target is to think in our capacity and be consistent defensively and offensively. We need to adapt to them, but I think both are very important. We need to prepare ourselves and also adapt for them."

The Spaniard then also spoke about the Foxes, commenting:

“They’ve changed the coach. This coach has given them a new energy, a new idea, a new style. He’s not changed the players, but it’s a different system. They’re doing important work from set-pieces that’s different. They feel good now and are in a good moment with confidence. They play with combinations and they have good individuals."

Arsenal lacking inspiration
Arsenal, meanwhile, are in need of some inspiration, particularly in the absence of Ramsey. Unai Emery may well turn to Ozil, who turned in arguably his best performance of the season in the reverse fixture, contributing a goal and an assist.

Should Alexandre Lacazette be tasked with leading the line, he will be looking to score his first league goal since the 2-0 win against Newcastle at the very start of the month. Only four of his 13 strikes have come away from the Emirates.

The Leicester threat
Jamie Vardy will be confident of heaping further misery on Arsenal’s much-maligned defence, having scored seven goals in as many games since Brendan Rodgers took over. The Englishman has three goals against the Premier League’s ‘big six’ so far this season.

Another player Arsenal will be forced to keep an eye on is January signing Youri Tielemans, who has hit the ground running in England.

Over the course of his eleven games in a blue shirt, the midfielder has been directly involved in seven goals (two goals, five assists).

Team news
For Arsenal, Aubameyang, who has two goals in his last three Premier League games, is a slight doubt after undergoing a procedure to address a sinus problem.

Denis Suarez (groin) and Aaron Ramsey (hamstring) are definitely out, while Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (anterior cruciate ligament) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain sidelined.

Daniel Amartey is out for Leicester, but aside from that, it is a clean bill of health for the hosts.

Leicester have eyes on Europe
The Foxes, for their part, have their eyes on seventh place and the opportunity to compete in next season’s Europa League.


They will be eager to return to winning ways after seeing a four-game winning streak halted by a home loss against Newcastle and a draw away at West Ham.

Last meeting
Back in October, though, they did turn in a sizzling performance to beat Leicester 3-1 at The Emirates. Mesut Ozil was on hand to equalise for the Gunners after Hector Bellerin's own goal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then netted twice. 
Arsenal's wretched away form
Arsenal’s top four hopes have been dealt successive blows with defeats against Crystal Palace and Wolves, making this virtually a must-win game for the Gunners.

Worryingly, they have won just two of their Premier League away games in 2019 and lost this fixture by three goals to one at a similar stage last season.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Leicester vs Arsenal in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 12pm BST and we'll have all the pre-match build-up courtesy of Dave Comerford. Matt Dawson will then be here to take you through all of the match action as it happens. Stay tuned. 
VAVEL Logo