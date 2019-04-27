Roberto Firmino to be assessed ahead of Barcelona clash

Liverpool recorded an emphatic 5-0 win against Huddersfield Town on Friday night, returning to top of the Premier League table while passing the baton straight back to Manchester City ahead of their clash with Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds showed no signs of slowing down, delivering their latest message of refusal to bow down to Manchester City in a gruelling title race.

Rampant Reds Deliver Another Statement

While the result was once that many would've predicted prior to kick-off, such is Huddersfield's dismal record against the top-six, but the manner of the performance was a statement itself. It took just sixteen seconds for Naby Keita to break the deadlock, coolly slotting home after being slotted in by Mohamed Salah following a defensive error. The away side would have chances to hit back straight away, threatening from set-pieces which were made harder by the windy conditions on Merseyside.

However, Liverpool rode the storm, with two goals for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah reflecting the home side's dominance on the night. It puts them on twenty and twenty-one goals respectively in the Premier League this season, with the duo battling it out alongside Sergio Aguero for the Golden Boot.

There were no ill-effects from watching Manchester City win at Old Trafford, no sense that Jurgen Klopp's side have given up their fight. Bagging another win, their tally of 91 points for the season has them surging towards the finish line, ready to bounce on any mistakes Pep Guardiola's men might make in the final weeks.

Roberto Firmino to be assessed after injury scare

One noticeable absentee from Friday's win was Roberto Firmino, who was ruled out with a groin strain he picked up in training on Thursday. Prior to kick-off Klopp suggested it was a precautionary step to allow the Brazilian valuable rest before a critical clash with Barcelona next week.

“Bobby trained yesterday completely normal,“ Klopp said. “It was not high intensity and I didn't see it in training, it happened obviously in the last situation in training when he felt the muscle a little. Now that's the official diagnosis, he has a small tear in a very small muscle.“

However, the manager conceded that his star striker will be touch and go for the trip to the Camp Nou.

“It's Bobby so he might be ready for Wednesday but we don't know obviously in the moment. But because it's him it's more likely than not but we will see.“