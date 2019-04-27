Tottenham 0-1 West Ham: Spurs suffer first defeat at new stadium

In a week where Tottenham could’ve all but secured a Champions League place for next season, they, like their rivals, stumbled.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were yet to lose or concede a goal since their move from White Hart Lane prior to kick-off – a record that was expunged by a moment of quality from Michail Antonio in the second-half as Spurs were made to rue a series of missed opportunities by a spirited West Ham side.

The forward’s strike was no more than the Hammers deserved for a terrific second-half display that saw them carve open Tottenham’s defence time and time again.

The result means that Chelsea can go level on points with Tottenham win a win against Manchester United while West Ham remain in 11th place.

Story of the Match

West Ham made a bright start to the game, threatening through Felipe Anderson on the left-hand side. The forward could well have opened the scoring after a lovely run into the Tottenham area, but his shot lacked the gumption to threaten Hugo Lloris. Declan Rice would also have a chance, sending a long-shot high of the bar before Spurs began to show a threat of their own.

Pressing on the front-foot with positive combination play between Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, Spurs found spaces between West Ham’s midfield and defence, turning and slotting into the path of Heung-min Son.

Son, who has been in red hot form of late, would have the best chance of the half after Christian Eriksen was afforded time and space to turn before passing in behind but the South-Korean’s effort lacked any real conviction, with Lukasz Fabianski able to get down well and make a smart save. Later stifling an effort from Erisken himself, it was another big performance from the West Ham goalkeeper, who has impressed in recent weeks.

A lack of ruthlessness would inevitably prove to be Spurs’ undoing, with the second-half a tale of contrasting moods. While Tottenham’s energy looked spent and their creative players failed to break through a resilient defence, the Hammers showed plenty of flair with a series of counter-attacks.

Indeed, it would prove to be the source for their goal, with Marko Arnautovic producing a delightful chipped ball over the head of Toby Alderweireld and into the path of Michail Antonio. A deft touch and emphatic finish later, the Hammers would be the first to breach Tottenham’s defence in their new ground.

Spurs almost delivered an instant response through Ben Davies after neat combination play with Danny Rose got the left-back in on goal. However, a heroic lunge from Ryan Fredericks thwarted his goal-bound effort. West Ham did well to weather what Tottenham threw at them and could well have added to their tally through Antonio before a mazy run from Issa Diop forced Hugo Lloris into a low save.

As their creative players failed to break down a rigid defence, Juan Foyth took matters into his own hands late on, skipping past numerous West Ham players before crossing to Vincent Janssen. Fabian Balbuena’s goal-line clearance would prove to be the nail in the coffin for Pochettino’s side, who will need to produce a much better performance if they are to get anything against Ajax in midweek.