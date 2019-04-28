Brighton Women 0-4 Arsenal Women: Seagulls brushed aside as Gunners secure WSL title 

Brighton Women played their final home game of the season at The Amex Stadium, but ended up with them losing 4-0 to Arsenal Women.

The win for the visitors secured the WSL title with a game to spare and celebrations erupted from the Arsenal players at the full-time whistle.

First-half goals from Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe sent the visitors in with a comfortable lead at half-time.

Second half strikes from Beth Mead and Danielle van De Donk rounded off a comfortable win for the Gunners.

Story of the game

Arsenal started quickly and in the first minute, Miedema got in behind and cut the ball back to Mead, who mishit her effort and it went out for a throw in.

However, four minutes later Arsenal went ahead after Victoria Williams' header fell to Miedema, who fired her effort from 25 yards off the bar and in.

McCabe then played the ball to Lisa Evans on the right wing and she dribbled past one, before clipping her cross in, which came off the bar.

With half-an-hour gone, it was 2-0 as Mead played it to McCabe, who lifted her effort past Marie Hourihan and into the bottom right corner.

Louise Quinn then went close after she got on the end of Mead's corner, but Williams managed to head the ball over her own bar

Brighton made an half time substitute with Emily Simpkins being replaced by Ellie Brazil and the home side started the brighter.

Nine minutes into the second half, captain Danielle Buet went very close as she picked up the ball just outside the box and curled an effort ,which was well saved by Sari Van Veenendaal.

However, with just over 20 minutes to go Mead scored the goal of the game picking up the ball and dribbling past Kirsty Barton and then cut inside to unleash an effort from 30 yards, which was like a arrow straight into the top corner.

With 15 minutes left, Van De Donk got the ball on the edge of the area and curled an effort into the bottom corner to make it four.

In the 83rd minute, substitute Ini Umotong thought she should have had a penalty after she burst Quinn and was pulled down by the centre half just as she was about to shoot, but Lucy Oliver waved away the appeals.

Van De Donk then went close late on, after she got in behind the Albion backline and went to lob the onrushing Hourihan, but it hit the Brighton keeper in the glove and was scrambled away.

Right into stoppage time, Van De Donk got on the end of Miedema's cross, but her effort was well blocked on the line by Umotong

Takeaways from the game

Brighton will have plenty to take away from the game. The first was their never say die attitude.

Despite going behind early they kept going at an Arsenal side full with talent and quality.

The hosts will also have what could of been, as when they were 4-0 down they had a stone wall penalty decision turned down when Umotong was pulled down by Quinn.

Although it would have only made it 4-1 it could have really let Albion have a massive go at The Gunners in the last five minutes of the game.

Arsenal will proud to have secured the WSL title with one game to spare. They have been going head to head with Manchester City throughout the season, but have pulled away in recent weeks and made it impossible for City to keep pace.

Also Arsenal will be looking at proving their dominance next season, as they will be wanting to try and secure domestic glory again in the WSL, FA Cup and potentially the Champions League and show that they can compete against Europe's elite.

Man of the match

It has to be one of Arsenal's players and in particular a player that shone with a goal and an assist in Mead.

The England international set up McCabe to make it 2-0 and then scored the goal of the game and a contender for goal of the season with her 30 yard strike.

Mead's goal was one heck of a hit and no keeper in the world would have been able to stop that from flying into the top corner like an arrow.

Arsenal's number 23 could have had more assists as her corner's were causing problems with Quinn winning a lot of them and being inches from scoring from one.