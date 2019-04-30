Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Ajax Preview: Both sides aim to make history with the Champions League final only 180 minutes away

Tottenham Hotspur welcome AFC Ajax to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Spurs are embarking on new territory as they have only ever been as far as the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2011.

With huge stakes on the line can Spurs take a slim advantage over to Amsterdam despite their squad suffering from a long list of injuries?

Their stories so far

Tottenham's European campaign was virtually dead in the water come the end of October, however, miraculously they find themselves in the semi-finals.

A stunning victory over Manchester City in the previous round highlights the never-say-die nature of Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Harry Kane was absent for the majority of their tie against the Premier League leaders but they still found a way of progressing - just.

Their Dutch opposition have too defied the odds to make it beyond expectations and on the verge of their first Champions League final in 23 years.

Juventus were the victims of a breathtaking Ajax victory in the previous round.

Matthijs de Ligt and co pulled of an away leg victory to confirm their place in the final four of the competition as the young squad aims to make history.

Team news

As has been the story of their season, Spurs remain riddled by injuries.

Harry Kane remains out for the remainder of the season and Harry Winks is now also added to that list.

Serge Aurier is also out through injury and Heung-min Son will miss the game through suspension.

Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Sissoko will be assessed before the game after struggling with their respected injuries.

Pochettino living the dream

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is living the dream as he is set to lead his side out to a Champions League semi-final.

"You need to set your dreams to infinity and beyond," said Pochettino.

Spurs have only ever reached the Champions League quarter-finals before and that came with Harry Redknapp at the helm.

"When you achieve things it's because you dream them. To be in the Champions League semi-final with Tottenham was a dream five years ago - but we're living the dream.

"You know we must always dream for the moon if you want to get something in the sky."