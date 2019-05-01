Toppserien week 5 review: Lyn shock Stabæk

A draw against Røa was enough to see LSK retain the top spot (having played one more than their competition) as Klepp and Vålerenga nicked tight wins over Trondheims-Ørn and Arna-Bjørnar. Elsewhere, Lyn bested Stabæk as Kolbotn came from behind against Fart and Sandviken claimed full marks after an incredible 6-4 over Avaldsnes.

Having had somewhat of a dry season in front of goal so far this term, Linn Huseby opened her account for the year part-way through the first half from the spot. The penalty decision probably a generous one by the 20-year-old was happy to take full advantage, pinging the ball into the right side of the net at Ingrid Hjelmseth fell to the other side. On top but in need of a cushion, the hosts made it two late in the day, Vilde Hasund impressive all match and key as she crossed the ball in for Huseby to hammer home with a jumping header.

Still looking for their first win of the season, Fart started out on the right foot at home to Kolbotn, taking the lead early through Julie Blakstad’s spot kick. Forced to come from two goals down (to claim their first win of the campaign) in their last outing, Kolbotn pulled one back seconds into the second half to give themselves an easier task in Vang. The ever-impressive Karina Sævik’s superb looped effort from 20-yards enough to level the scores before Natalie Nilsen struck back in minutes to restore the lead for the hosts. Taking an, “anything you can do, I can do better approach” Nilsen let rip from over 25-yards, lofting the ball over the box and into the back of Aurora Mikalsen’s net.

Nora Eide Lie soon had the two sides level again, her effort at an uncleared corner, the third bite of the cherry for Kolbotn. The tie finally tipped 20 minutes later as Sævik danced around the defenders in the box, getting a struck away that Lene Lauve could only parry back at her, the 23-year-old making sure with her follow-up.

Still failing to fire on all cylinders, the reigning Toppserien champions could only manage a draw when Røa joined them at LSK-hallen. Converting her fourth penalty in six matches, Guro Reiten gave the hosts the edge after the hour as her spot kick bounced off of the upright, over Kirvil Odden (who had gone the right way) and in. The lead lasted just four minutes however, the Dynamite Girls getting themselves back onto terms through Vilde Birkeli’s flicked header. Despite having to see the game out with ten after Justine Vanhaevermaet was shown a second yellow, the visitors held on for the point.

There was little rest to be had from the 25 to the 65 minute as eight goals flew in, leaving the 353 fans in Bergen left to wonder what the 22 on the pitch had had for their breakfast. Maria Dybwad Brochmann got the preceding underway half-way through the first half after a comparatively sedate 26 minutes, the winter signing nodding home a short free kick. Within ten minutes Anna Jøsendal had levelled the scores, striking low from 18-yards to slide the deflected ball into the bottom right corner.

Just four minutes later, Kenaya Cordner regained the lead for Sandviken with a low ball that tucked into the bottom left corner. The parity restored soon after the break when Olaug Tvedten acrobatically volleyed the ball high into Nora Gjøen’s net only for Camilla Ervik to give Sandviken the advantage two minutes later with a hopeful 30-yard dink. Again, the advantage was short-lived, Hanna Dahl’s equaliser two minutes later taking a meaty deflection after it left her boot at the top of the box.

There was little time settle before Brochmann fired in Sandviken’s fourth, her standing-header enough to take Cordner’s cleared effort back home and have the empty net rippling. Six minutes later Ervik completed her brace to give the hosts the cushion they had been lacking all afternoon, those in white streaking forward and overrunning the visiting defence to leave Line Johansen outnumbered and forced to pluck the ball from her net once more. Cordner all but rubber-stamped the victory 20 minutes later having outrun the defence to latch onto a ball over the top and let fly into the hungry goal.

With little time left for a comeback, Dejana Stefanović reduced the deficit in stoppage time to soften the blow a little, her well-struck penalty just evading Gjøen.

Zaneta Wynne’s first of the season for the Tractor Girls proved to be crucial as they saw off a battling Ørn to keep themselves in contention. The American struck just before halftime, perfectly curling the ball across the box and into the top right corner to get the better of Kristine Nøstmo.

In a hotly contested tie, the visitors thought they had taken the lead, not once but twice in Oslo to be denied by the flag on both occasions before the break. Vålerenga the team to find the breakthrough early in the second half when half-time substitute Celin Ildhusøy snatched up a deflected ball, stepping beyond the defence to rip the ball into the top left corner. The lone goal enough for all three points.