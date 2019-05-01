Frauen-Bundesliga week 20 review: Leverkusen continue to grind

Frankfurt were the big winners as they hit already downed Borussia for nine before Wolfsburg put seven past Sand on a day that saw Essen nick a win away to Freiburg as Leverkusen played out a 1-1 with Potsdam and Duisburg kept a nose ahead of their relegation rivals with a draw at home to Hoffenheim.

Taking advantage of a rare start, 17-year-old Shekiera Martinez lead the charge as Frankfurt gave Mönchengladbach an early-morning punishing. Jackie Groenen got the visitors off of the mark seven minutes in with a neat curler from just inside the box before Laura Feiersinger doubled the advantage volleying home Verna Aschauer’s inch-perfect cross.

Then came Martinez, her first of the afternoon a side-footed finish from close range, rolling Géraldine Reuteler’s square ball home. The lead stretched to four on the half hour when the teenager drifted in to clip the ball home after strong work from Reuteler and Feiersinger. Her hat trick completed after the break after Laura Venrath had been drawn in by Reuteler, the Swiss international finally getting her goal three minutes later with a cheeky poach.

Isabel Schenk made matters worse for 2.FBL-bound team minutes later when she flicked Reuteler’s recycled ball behind her and into her own net. Feiersinger claimed the eighth ten minutes from time when she knocked Laura Freigang’s clipped effort into the waiting goal. The match deservedly wrapped up by Reuteler with a volleyed chip to send Tanja Pawollek’s lofted ball into the net for the last time.

Having seen Munich slip up and open a gap between the pair, Wolfsburg showed nothing but ruthlessness against a Sand team who had commendably held the Bavarians earlier in the month. Zsanett Jakabfi’s second minute striker enough to set the tone for the afternoon, Alex Popp’s quick-fire second, giving Caroline Graham Hansen her second assists of the day, almost enough to put the tie to bed less than ten minutes in.

Ahead and cruising, the Wolves added their third minutes later as Pernille Harder powered Lena Goeßling’s flat corner into the top right corner. Struggling with set pieces all afternoon, Sand almost let a fourth slip in ten minutes later, the visitors given a let off as it clipped off of the bar and stayed out. But the reprieve was short-lived and soon enough Popp widened the advantage with a cleanly hit strike from outside the box before Graham Hansen added a fifth from the spot.

Babett Peter claimed her second goal of the season just before the hour with a cheeky volley, flicking Goeßling’s teasing free kick over her hip and beyond the reach of Carina Schlüter. The match wrapped up ten minutes later by Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir with a perfectly struck ball across goal from the edge of the box.

The team on top, it seemed like nothing SGS did would result in a goal despite their dominance until they came back out for the second half. A late challenge from Desiree van Lunteren on Turid Knaak gifted the Esseners a chance as Marina Wozniak was left pointing to the spot, Manjou Wilde’s perfectly taken penalty finally breaking the deadlock. The advantage was fast doubled as Lena Oberdorf crashed Wilde’s corner into the back of the net with a firm header.

Having fared better after the break, Freiburg pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time through Giulia Gwinn who stuck a leg out to send Klara Bühl’s shot-cum-pass into the empty net.

With one team looking to secure third place and the other looking to avoid the drop, the clash in Leverkusen provided a surprise or two, the hosts picking up a useful point yet they remain favourites to go down with ‘Gladbach. A goal down six minutes in when Lara Prašnikar clipped the ball in at the far post, Bayer did well not to let their heads drop, one of their best players of the season, Ivana Rudelić leading the charge. Svenja Huth saw an effort pushed wide onto the post at the end of the first half at the Turbines looked for a vital second, but it refused to come.

Having seen a silky solo effort catch the underside of the bar and stay out earlier in the match, Rudelić claimed her fifth of the season (and one of the goals of the week) with a half-volley cut across her body, curled inside of Lisa Schmitz’ post in second half stoppage time. The goal worth an important point.