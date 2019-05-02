Eintracht Frankfurt vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Europa League 2018/19
Follow live text commentary of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League semi-final first-leg at the Commerzbank-Arena. Kick off is set for 20:00 BST.
"I can’t tell you how hard it will be, but the fact is that Chelsea are the strongest, we have played Marseille, Lazio and Inter or are great team. We are looking forward to playing them in the semi-final and we will try to reach the second leg in a good situation."
"I respect Frankfurt. They have played against big teams and are a dynamic team with a great intensity and physically with the same characteristics as Prague, but the quality is better, especially offensive. So it will be difficult to get to the final."
"Christensen has played about 25 matches, I am sure he is ready to play in every match. The only problem is the number. I am confident with Andreas, because he is ready. He has played important matches very well."
Eintracht are without one of their key players this evening in Ante Rebic. The Croatian has been a stalwart in Hütter's side after a superb World Cup last summer, but picked up yellow cards in both quarter-final legs against Benfica which keeps him out of contention.
Mijat Gacinovic missed the German side's draw with Hertha Berlin following a muscular complaint, but the Serbian, who has five Europa League assists, should be fit for tonight.
Chelsea will be without Antonio Rudiger after he sustained a knee injury against Man United which will keep him out for the season.
Pedro could get the nod over Willian to build on his Europa League form, as the Brazilian was also forced off at Old Trafford following a dangerous Marcos Rojo challenge.
You can probably guess who needs to turn up tonight for the Blues, and will be key if he does so. Although he has played just 213 minutes in this competition, Eden Hazard was once again fantastic against Man United and took the Man of the Match award. It will be vital that he's in the swing of it tonight.
For Eintracht, Luka Jovic is shaping up to be one of the hottest European properties around. With a leaky Chelsea defence, the Serbian will be looking to continue his goalscoring form with 25 goals already this season.
As well as meeting in this semi-final, both clubs sit at fourth spot in the Bundesliga and Premier League.
Chelsea are fighting for Champions League football and its in their hands to do so with two games left to play versus Watford and Leicester.
And although the Bundesliga's fourth position doesn't guarantee qualification into the group stages, Eintracht are in a sound position to have a chance of making it to the qualifying rounds if they hold on in their remaining five games.
The previous game-week saw draws for both Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea in their respective leagues.
There was nothing to split Eintracht and Hertha Berlin at Commerzbank-Arena as Adi Hütter' side were held 0-0.
The Blues faced a top four clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon and were gifted an equaliser by David De Gea. The Spaniard (sort of) made up for his earlier woes and stopped Gonzalo Higuain from finding a winner in the final minutes of play.
This will be the first meeting between these two clubs. But let's have a look at their previous European records...
In all European competitions Eintracht have lost just once to English opposition. This was a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1967/68.
In their last 10 European meetings against German sides, Chelsea have lost just one game. Their last two results away in Germany have also been successful, beating Schalke on both occasions in 2013/14 and 2014/15.
This is Eintracht Frankfurt's first European semi-final since the 1979/80 season. As it happens, they went onto win the UEFA Cup that year after defeating fellow German's Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the semi-finals and final respectively.
Chelsea however have been somewhat a constant in Europe over the past 15 years. No club has appeared in more semi-finals than the Blues since the start of the Roman Abramovich era. This fixture will mark their ninth European semi-final appearance.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of yet another Europa League clash as Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Chelsea in the semi-finals of the competition. Kick off is set for 8 pm BST and we'll have all the pre-match build-up and match action as it happens courtesy of Dominic Scott-Bone. Stay tuned!
That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us at around 19:00 BST for the confirmed starting XI's before the action gets underway. See you soon!