Javi Gracia: "We have to be more aggressive"

It happens. Sometimes, it just isn't your day.

On a nippy May afternoon, Watford travelled to Chelsea looking to muster some degree of optimism after a 2-1 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers a week before saw their hopes of securing 7th place shattered.

Their performance certainly merited that optimism. The Hornets created an array of chances in the first half and played with the infectious fearlessness that has guided them to the club's best-ever Premier League season, yet they failed to find that elusive goal.

Chelsea whimpered into the home dressing room at Stamford Bridge, but re-emerged buoyed by the profligacy of their visitors. Two quick-fire goals shortly after the restart set the Blues up for victory from their last home game of the season, while a third in the 75th minute all but consigned their visitors to a harsh defeat.

Make no mistake of it, the three-goal margin is deceiving. There was little to separate the sides apart from composure and resilience when those two key mental facets were truly required, and what a difference they made.

Head coach Javi Gracia believes his Watford side need to show more aggression in future fixtures, after the frustrating reality of a so-close-yet-so-far season was perfectly embodied in 90 minutes of football in SW6.

"I think the result was very, very tough on us — in my opinion, we didn't deserve it."

Bridge of sighs

Proceedings went swimmingly for the Hornets until the realisation occurred that, despite their continuous creation of good chances, they might never find the back of the net.

Gerard Deulofeu lashed an early chance agonisingly wide and captain Troy Deeney, returning from a three-game suspension, forced a stunning save from Kepa Arrizabalaga. Watford lay siege to Chelsea who could scarcely escape their own half but the ball — be it due to misfortune or wastefulness on the Hornets' part — simply wouldn't cross the line.

"We had some good moments in the first half, creating good chances and dominating the game," he said. "In that moments we played in the opposition half, we recovered the ball with a very good attitude. We were very ambitious. But we didn't take our chances."

Watford's first half dominance made their quick-fire capitulation after the restart unfathomable, and celebrations from the home crowd were marked by an eery sense of surprise.

First, Eden Hazard floated a cross from the right-hand side, the ball met by the head of Ruben Loftus-Cheek who powered home his ninth goal of the season. Minutes later, Hazard's corner picked out the onrushing and unmarked David Luiz whose effortless header left Ben Foster stranded.

Two short, sharp blows, and preventable ones at that: "Sometimes I know you have to defend players taller than you, but we normally do well in these situations. I am disappointed with that. We must improve this part of the game. We have to be more aggressive."

Gonzalo Higuaín rounded off the scoring with a clever dink over Foster fifteen minutes before the end of regulation time, but still there was the knowledge that the Hornets could well have earned a result from the game had they been more frugal with their numerous opportunities.

"We have to be more clinical, more aggressive in both areas. In the first half we had the chances and in the second half we conceded two goals from set pieces. It's difficult to say I'm happy with the performance because, losing 3-0, I am not happy."

Top six struggles

The Premier League's elite are seemingly inseparable. Every year, six clubs battle it out to occupy the same six positions towards the summit of the table, at the peril of the sides they have to face to get there.

Sunday's loss means Watford have now played all their fixtures for 2018/19 against teams in that star-studded bracket, however their last victory over such opposition came back in September, when the Hornets maintained a 100% start to the campaign by defeating Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road.

Since then, 11 straight losses against the top six have followed, and doubtless to say even a slightly improved record would have played a huge part in Watford's quest to secure Europa League football via their league duties.

"It's something for next season that we have to improve," Gracia admitted. "But it's not fair to only speak about the results. If you analyse different games — against [Manchester] United, Arsenal, Chelsea today — in many of them we had real chances to get better results. That is important in my opinion, but I recognise we have to do something different."

Certainly, Watford can be praised for the confidence with which they play against top sides, even if this may be a factor in their downfall. Far from fatalistic in the face of a challenge, a self-belief is evident in the Hornets and Gracia will never entertain the idea of an inevitable loss.

"If your behaviour is you are always defending bad against corners and free-kicks, I'd be worried about that. But for us, it's not like that. I prefer to be an optimist; to try to understand the team, to understand the players and give them the confidence they need to do better next time."

Wembley on the horizon

Confidence is the least Watford will need heading into the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on May 18.

The Citizens make for some of the toughest opposition in world football and, depending on the success of their remaining league exertions, may be in the hunt for a domestic treble when the event rolls around.

For Watford, the final represents a free-hit at silverware, and a momentous occasion for a club which has progressed tremendously in the last seven years under the shrewd ownership of the Pozzo family.

League form has been questionable since the exhilarating 3-2 win over Wolves roughly a month ago sent the Hornets into the final two, but Gracia insists that his players have not been distracted by the prospect of May 18, and remaining focused on concluding their league season positively.

"We have to play the final and it's normal for that to be on our minds. But I think the team is always focused on the next game and we were very focused on this one.

"When you don't get a good result, always it can be a little disappointing. In this moment of the season I prefer to analyse the little things as they are important for the next games. We have to finish with the last game and after that we have an important final."

City's blinding brilliance — coupled with Watford's dwindling form to end the season — points towards only one outcome in the 2019 Cup final, but Gracia asserts that his side still boats a credible chance of making history for the club by winning the game.

"I prefer to be an optimist. It's a different game and we will have chances to get a good result."