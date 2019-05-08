Toppserien week 7 review: LSK move clear at the top

Kolbotn and Sandviken were the only two sides to triumph at home as they saw off Avaldsnes and Klepp with Røa, Arna-Bjørnar, Trondheims-Ørn and LSK bagging maximum points against Stabæk, Fart, Lyn and Vålerenga respectively.

Picking up their fourth successive win, Kolbotn lifted themselves to fifth after seeing off Avaldsnes. The hosts were up and running less than 15 minutes in when Karina Sævik pulled out another stunning strike, this time running in behind to latch onto Marit Lund’s ball over the top, juggling it once before lobbing it over Victoria Esson. In strong form this season, Olaug Tvedten restored the parity ten minutes before the break, skimming a low shot from the top off the box to the bottom right corner.

Forced to be patient after the break, the hosts took the lead after the hour when Sara Hørte rose at the back post to nod Lund’s flat corner home. Kristin Holmen’s checked run through the middle with the ball ten minutes later enough to open up a chance, the midfielder with enough on her strike to take the ball clear of Esson.

Having started the season out in fine goalscoring fashion, Synne Jensen showed little remorse as she fired a brace past her former club for Røa’s third win of the season. Dashing beyond the last defender to pick up a neat through ball, the striker raced into the box, clipping the ball between Ingrid Hjelmseth’s ankles for her first. Not having to wait long to double her tally, Jensen beat her former teammate for the second time in as many minutes with a stutter penalty. The brace enough for Jensen to tie her second-best goalscoring Toppserien season, her six this term comparable to her six (in eight) for Kolbotn in 2015.

Off the mark 20 minutes in when Emilie Nautnes left her marker flat on the floor before pulling back and firing the ball into the far corner, Arna were pegged back just ten minutes later. Mina Kjørum’s second of the season a well-taken low shot that she pulled across goal to roll into the back of the net having raced through the middle to beat the offside trap.

The parity only stood for three minutes before the visitors regained the lead with Helene Gloppen on hand to poke the ball home at a recycled corner. The match put beyond any doubt two minutes into the second half when Georgia Cloepfil looped the ball into the net as the hosts failed to clear another corner.

Digging out their first win of the season (and first in 18 league outings), Ørn were forced to wait until after the break for their breakthrough in Oslo. The opening goal came when Marit Clausen chipped the ball out of her feet and into the bottom left corner, the attacker on the scoresheet again ten minutes later when she volleyed a flicked header into the right side of the net. The goals the perfect salve for the visitors who were well under the cosh in the first half. The goals came like clockwork for Ørn who had their third and final one ten minutes later, Julie Adserø’s neat footwork enough for her to make space to run into, her audacious effort from over 25-yards too much for Karen Sneve.

Doing what she does best, Maria Brochmann popped up just before the half hour to nod Sandviken ahead before Kennya Cordner doubled the advantage after the break having robbed the ball off of Lindsey Harris. Having hit the woodwork twice in the first half, the hosts failed to extend their lead and were in for a nervous last few minutes as Hege Hansen pulled a goal back for Klepp from close range. On top throughout, the hosts held on, the team finally looking like they’re settling after an up and down first few games this season.