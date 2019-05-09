Frauen-Bundesliga week 21 review: Wolfsburg retain league crown

Two wins for Munich, over Freiburg and Bremen, weren’t enough to stop Wolfsburg from wrapping up the title with a match to spare after their win over Hoffenheim. At the other end of the table, Duisburg secured their survival despite a loss to Turbine as Bremen lost to Sand (before Munich) and Leverkusen slipped to a defeat at the hands of Frankfurt. Still looking to finish third, Essen claimed a win over already downed ‘Gladbach to give them firm footing to leapfrog Potsdam over the weekend.

All the action was reserved for the first half hour when Bremen welcomed Sand to the northernmost ground in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Hoping of extending their stay in the league and finishing ahead of Leverkusen, Werder hit the ground running, taking the lead in the seventh minute when Katharina Schiechtl nodded the ball home. The raucous celebrations from the hosts following the goal were left to seem fully out of place nine seconds after the restart when Sand equalised. With one already, Milena Nikolić doubled her tally for the afternoon ten minutes later, flicking a header across goal and into the back of the net. The match settled when Jana Vojteková curled a 20-yard free kick over the wall and into the nearside.

After a less than perfect season, Wolfsburg sealed the title with a less than perfect performance in Hoffenheim. Pia-Sophie Wolter’s lone first half goal, low and into the bottom left corner, enough for the Wolves to claim their fifth FBL title, clear of a Bayern team that fell off of the pace with successive draws.

Knocking at the door and finally kicking it in, the hosts took the lead just before the half hour when Svenja Huth picked out the bottom left corner. One became two, ten minutes into the second half when Johanna Elsig rose well to nod Huth’s whipped free kick into the right corner. The Potsdam stalwart involved again later in the half to add a long-awaited third as she nodded in her second of the afternoon.

Despite the loss, MSV have managed to secure top flight football for the following season, unable to be caught by those below them.

Desperately looking for safety, Leverkusen will have to pin all their hopes of survival on their last match of the season after a high-scoring loss in Frankfurt. A goal to the good less than 20 minutes in courtesy of Laura Freigang’s low finish, the hosts were pinned back five minutes later when Ivana Rudelić claimed her sixth goal of the season. With their noses back in front just before the break thanks to Tanja Pawollek’s lofted free kick, FFC kicked on after the break, extending their lead through Laura Feiersinger.

Leverkusen were given a lifeline 15 minutes from time when Bryane Heaberlin made a hash of a routine save, the goalkeeper left hanging her head after letting Henrietta Csiszár’s low header slip between both her gloves and her ankles. The chance of a comeback was short-lived however as Laura Störzel reopened the two-goal gap minutes later with a neat header at a free kick.

In a one-sided contest, the visitors found themselves defending their goal to the hilt, their resolve only almost until half time, Ramona Petzelberger’s driven effort five minutes before the break enough to give Essen a deserved lead. On top but made to work for their goals, Sarah Freutel doubled the lead for the hosts on the hour, the substitute on the pitch a matter of seconds before sending the ball home after it had cannoned off of the bar. Freutel in the mix again ten minutes before the whistle when she fired the ball into the back of the net from the centre of the box.

With the home team set for a major overhaul over the summer, there may have been a sense of an end of an era in Munich as nine players as well as coach Thomas Wörle took to the pitch for their last home match as Bavarians. Having avoided a first half own goal, the Sport Club succumbed after the break as Merle Frohms’ parry was sent home by Fridolina Rolfö. Bailed out by her ‘keeper in the first half, Virginia Kirchberger couldn’t avoid what seemed like an inevitable own goal as her attempted clearance of Gina Lewandowski’s header slammed into the roof of the net.

From being on level terms to being down by two in as many minutes, the visitors slipped to a third in the dying minutes when Rolfö finished as she has so often this season, firing the ball from the left side of the box into the far corner.

Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern München

Confirmed a second-place finish, but no better, the Bavarians all but to a battering ram to the Werder defence as the hosts held on for dear life, desperate for a point to give them the faintest wiggle room above Leverkusen. With nothing to show for their attacking efforts after 90 minutes, the visitors found their breakthrough two minutes into stoppage time when Lucie Voňková skimmed the ball through the box, arrowing in just inside of the near post, under the diving Anke Borbe.