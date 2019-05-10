Bruno to retire at the end of the season

Brighton captain, Bruno will retire from football at the end of the season, with the club's final game of the season at home to Manchester City set to be his swansong at the AMEX Stadium.

Bruno has been with the Seagulls since joining on a free transfer back in 2012, after being released by Valencia. Since joining Albion, in seven years he has made 224 appearances, scoring six goals.

However, at the age of 38, El Capitan has decided to call time on his playing career. It is hoped that Bruno will continue his association with the club in a non-playing capacity, but this is not definite yet.

Hughton on Bruno

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton had the following to say on Bruno: “To put it simply, Bruno has been outstanding — for the club and also for me personally. He’s been an outstanding player, an outstanding professional and is an outstanding person.

“He was already a legend here when I arrived as manager, and what he has done since then has been instrumental in our progress as a football club.

“He has been a key figure in our promotion to the Premier League, and in our two seasons at that level too. He is 38, playing in the best league in the world, but his performances have belied his age.

“Personally and on behalf of the football club, I would like to thank Bruno and wish him well for the next chapter.”

Bloom on Bruno

Seagulls chairman, Tony Bloom also had the following to say about Bruno: “When Bruno signed for the club in 2012, we knew we were signing a player with proven quality, but what also impressed us was the personality that came as part of the package.

“Intelligent, honest, compassionate to others and always very approachable, he possessed the perfect traits to eventually become our club captain.

“On the pitch he has been a talisman, a player who has always inspired those around him with his performances, while off the pitch his total professionalism is the reason why, at the age of 38, he has still maintained the very highest levels — indeed, he was one of our best players at Arsenal last weekend.

“Bruno has become part of the fabric of this football club, this city, and our relationship will not end with his impending retirement. He will always be a part of us and I wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Bruno on his retirement

Bruno spoke to Seagulls.co.uk and said the following on his retirement: “It’s been a fairytale. There have been ups and downs, but always in a good way. It’s been an unbelievable journey since day one, I’ve always been happy here.

“I would be lying if I said it was an easy decision. It’s a decision that was made a few months ago, but I wanted to let family, friends, the gaffer, team-mates and the fans know at the right time.

“I wanted to announce the news when we were safe and sound. It took longer than I was expecting, but I think it’s the perfect scenario.

“I will be retiring at the Amex, with my family, friends and everyone there, against a big team like Manchester City. I will try to enjoy every single minute and it will be a special day.”

El Captain also praised the supporters for the love they have shown him: “I’ll never be able to give back what the fans have given to me. Since day one they’ve looked after me and given me so much love.

“For a player, it’s so important, and I’ve always felt at home since 2012. I want to say thank you to every single one of them — they’ve been outstanding.

“Brighton & Hove is my home and my future is here. I’ll talk with the club and make a decision. The club has been really good with me — I’m really grateful for that and will always be in debt to the club and city.”