Brendan Rodgers discusses 'champion' Christian Fuchs ahead of season finale against Chelsea

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has shed light on Christian Fuchs' new contract ahead of the final game of the season against Chelsea.

The Austrian defender was set to leave Leicester on contract expiry and was expected to reunite with his family in America, but instead opted to sign a one-year contract extension with the Foxes.

Fuchs has scored three goals for the club to date and most notably played a key part in the title win of 2015/16 from left-back.

'We’ve got a champion as a cover player'

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers gave his reason for extending Fuchs' contract and expanded on the Austrian's role for next season.

He stated: "We spoke when I came in about where he felt he was at. He’s super fit, works hard and understands the role is as a cover player for one of the best young talents around. But when needed, he’ll be fit and ready to play."

He added: "I’ve said to some of the senior players, ‘There’s still a big future here for you.’

"It’s a nice reward for his work. Ben is our number one and we’ve got a champion as a cover player.”

'He is absolutely first-class'

It has also been announced this week that Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki will leave the club at the end of the season and Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the former during his press conference.

He stated: "Danny is an interesting one because there’s a perception about how he works, but I have to say, he is absolutely first-class.

“He just wants to play now. He’s a good player, a good guy, I have enjoyed working with him. He trains like a demon every day."

He added: “He’s at the age where he is still fit and he doesn’t want to be a back-up player. He still has a few levels at this level to be a starter somewhere and that’s why he will move on.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to play because of Ricardo, but I’m sure he will get a great club and go on to show his talent.”