Brighton 1-4 Manchester City: Citizens wrap up Premier League title in style

Brighton fell to a final day defeat at The Amex to Manchester City as the visitors claimed the Premier League title with a 4-1 win.

Glenn Murray had give Brighton the lead in the 27th minute with a header from Pascal Gross' corner.

City instantly replied when Sergio Aguero was played in and tucked his effort past Mat Ryan and into the bottom corner.

The away side then went ahead in the 36th minute, when David Silva's corner was headed in by Aymeric Laporte.

In the 63rd minute, it was three when Riyad Mahrez picked up the ball 25 yards out and then fainted to shoot and put Lewis Dunk on the floor before curling his effort into the top corner.

The win was rounded off with 20 minutes left, as Ikay Gundogan free-kick was curled into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Story of the game



With eight minutes gone, Beram Kayal played the ball to Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who cut inside and put his effort narrowly wide.



City's first glimpse of goal saw Raheem Sterling get past Bernardo on the right and he whipped a ball across goal which Ryan palmed away well.



Mahrez then got down the left and put a ball across the box, which Ryan again swatted away from goal.



With 25 minutes gone, Bruno's long throw was headed out to Jahanbakhsh and his effort was deflected wide for a corner.



Gross' corner was swung into the near post and Murray headed in to make it 1-0.



Straight from kick-off, City went down the other end and scored, as Aguero was slipped in before slotting home to make it 1-1.



In the 36th minute, Murray made a loose pass to Gundogan who then played it sterling before his effort was denied by Ryan. From the resulting corner, Silva's corner was headed in by Laporte.



Right on half time, Yves Bisssouma was fouled by Vincent Kompany. From the free kick Dunk's effort was saved by Ederson and tipped onto the crossbar.



It was three in the 63rd minute when Mahrez picked up the ball outside the ball and faints to shoot and puts Dunk on the floor and then he curls his effort into the top corner and it's just too powerful for Ryan to keep out.



With 20 minutes to go, it was four as Sterling was fouled by Bisssouma. From the free-kick Gundogan put the ball into the top corner.



With seven minutes to go Bruno was replaced to a standing applause from the whole ground by Martin Montoya.

Takeaways



Whatever the result, Brighton will have been happy to score against City and take the lead.

However, once again they will be cursing how two mistakes cost them their lead though. The first was a lapse of concentration after scoring.

Then the second was a loose pass from Murray which lead to the corner that City scored from.

City will be disappointed to have gone behind especially from a set piece.

However, they will be happy with the way they fought back.

Pep Guardiola's team will also be happy with the manner in which they won the game not only by one goal but quite comfortably with some terrific strikes in the second to press home their advantage.

Man of the match



It has to go to the one of the Manchester City player and in particular Gundogan.

The German midfielder was a key figure and was at the heart of a lot of Man City's good work going forward.

He capped off a good afternoon with a great free-kick which flew into the top corner from 25 yards.