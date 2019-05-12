The Warm Down: Seagulls valiant efforts are not enough to stop City securing title

Brighton ended their season with a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at The Amex Stadium.

The win meant City secured the Premier League title and became the first team in over a decade to secure back-to-back Premier League titles, despite Liverpool winning on the final day.

Albion took the lead in the 27th minute, when Pascal Gross' corner was met by top goalscorer Glenn Murray, who headed home to finish his season with two goals in the last two games.

City were level straight from the kick-off after their top goalscorer, Sergio Aguero was played in behind and then tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

In the 36th minute, the visitors went ahead when David Silva's corner was headed in by Aymeric Laporte.

In the 63rd minute, it was three when Riyad Mahrez picked up the ball 25 yards out and then fainted to shoot and put Lewis Dunk on the floor before curling his effort into the top corner.

The win was rounded off with 20 minutes left, as Ikay Gundogan's free-kick was curled into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Bruno kicks the final ball of his career

One player who had an emotional afternoon was Brighton's captain, Bruno.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from football on Friday and it meant that the loss against Manchester City was his final appearance of his illustrious career.

Bruno started and captained The Seagulls on his 225th appearance for the club and was solid as usual at the back.

He was then replaced with seven minutes to go with the whole ground of their feet applauding his efforts throughout his seven years on the south coast.

El Capitan will be a hard man to replace in terms of the presence and character he brings both on and off the field, but it is hoped he will stay with Brighton in a non-playing capacity.

Kompany's final City outing?

Another player who received an applause from the whole ground was Vincent Kompany when he was substituted late on in what could be his final appearance for City.

The Belgian and captain of the Premier League Champions contract is up in the summer, but rumours are that Kompany is waiting to see how many playing time he might get next season, before agreeing to a new contract.

However, even if he does not stay with City next season he will find a new club as he is a leader and has shown this season why he is one of the best defenders in the world.