Marco Silva to "attack" summer transfer window

After proving that they can be a match for many of the 'big six on their day, Everton manager Marco Silva has promised to "attack" the upcoming transfer window to improve his squad.

"It must be our target to improve"

Silva acknowledged, "It is key for us to keep the same level and be smart with who we attack in the transfer market. It must be our target to improve next season and the next market will be key for us."

Exciting news for Everton fans but they will also be keen to keep a number of current players, including loanees Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma.

Silva admitted the former is yet to decide if he will stay with his parent club, Barcelona, or sign permanently for Everton.

"I know all the rumours but what comes from him is the most important thing to me. I'm 100% sure that when he decides in his mind what to do I will be first to know. He is important to us and we need him to sign."

Silva also outlined that Zouma, who adapted to play at right-back on Sunday, could be a key figure for the future of the Toffees.

"It is not down to me if Zouma stays but if the chance is there then I would like him to. He was this season and could be a key player for us [in the future] to help reach the level we want."

Embed from Getty Images

"It could have been better"

The Portuguese boss felt his side should have come away with more than a point from their first outing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He explained, "We didn’t start well in the match. We didn’t start with full concentration or focus and I didn’t like our first 20 minutes at all."

Yet Everton gradually grew into the game and Silva admitted, "We reacted really well and created enough chances to change the score before half-time."

He added, "The second half was different. I told the players to completely change what they were doing and I also changed some things. It’s a point but in my opinion it could have been better."