Pochettino reflects on "best season" before talks with Levy post Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur's season concluded with a 2-2 draw against Everton and the promise of Champions League football next season.

However, it could still prove to be a trophyless campaign, despite manager Mauricio Pochettino explaining this has been his "best season."

"In time, people will realise what we have achieved"

Pochettino believes the achievements of his squad this season won't be truly appreciated until the dust has settled on a breathless campaign.

He explained, "What we have achieved is difficult to realise now but in time people will realise what we have achieved."

When asked if issues such as the delay of the opening of the new stadium had a negative impact on their season, the Spurs boss responded, "We were always very positive and we are very happy with how we handled every situation."

"When you look back we have to be more than proud. Football is about having faith, working hard and being positive in difficult moments. It would have been easy to give up but we stayed to fight."

"Win, win or win"

The Argentine now has his eyes set on the Champions League final in Madrid.

"Now we have 3 weeks to prepare for the final and it is a time to enjoy. We go there to try to win. We aim to win, win or win."

Pochettino suggested that plans are already in place to prepare for the 1st June fixture, beginning after two days of rest for the players.

"We have a plan for preparation already. We need to be natural, it’s not pre-season or holidays. We have a clear idea of how we are going to work in the next 3 weeks and need to show faith and trust."

He added, "We need to apply common sense and deliver the plan so the players and squad are in the best condition."

"We have time after the final to talk"

Pochettino has been linked with moves away from Spurs throughout the season, reportedly frustrated with the lack of finances at his disposal.

But he would not be drawn on where his future lies after the final game of the season.

"The focus and the energy is to try and help the players to arrive at the final in the best condition. We will have time after the final to talk. Now the time is to focus on working hard and being clever to handle and manage the players. We can make history."